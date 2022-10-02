Our wetlands, rivers and lakes help make our region a desired place to live, work and visit. They significantly contribute to the area’s economic prosperity and our well-being.
Leelanau Township made strides to protect water quality through zoning amendments that were months in the works, developed through a detailed, transparent, inclusive process. Leelanau Township voters now have the choice whether to support or oppose those amendments.
On the township’s fall ballot are two zoning amendments that are subject to voter referendum. Among many things, the amendments adopt tools that are crucial to water-quality protection: a wetland setback for major projects in all zoning districts and a deeper water setback in the Commercial Resort district. These setbacks are distances that newly built structures, such as a building, must be set back from the water or wetland edge.
Setbacks are a tool to protect sensitive shorelines, streambanks and wetlands. Water setbacks provide the opportunity for runoff from parking lots and rooftops to be filtered before washing into surface waters. They also help protect sensitive plants and trees along water that are crucial for stabilizing banks and shorelines, cooling nearshore waters and providing habitat for fish and wildlife.
Great Lakes coastal communities are adopting deep-water setbacks to help ensure resiliency. Rivers meander, lake levels rise and recede and wetlands migrate in response to changes in local hydrology. The changing climate means more variable water levels and intensifying storms, likely accelerating natural hydrologic changes. Water setbacks keep structures farther from the water’s edge to prevent crumbling into the water and introducing pollutants during high water, storms and flooding.
Local ordinances that protect wetlands and water are necessary as they are not duplicative of state rules. While the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) regulates some activities on environmentally sensitive lands, they do not protect vegetation and areas around water. EGLE encourages communities to fill in these gaps in protection by using local zoning.
The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay is a nonprofit organization that advocates for clean water in the bay and works to preserve and protect the watershed. We have a strong focus on building climate-resilient communities that protect fragile wetlands, streams and lakes. We support communities that prioritize protecting water by adopting and enforcing zoning standards, including setbacks.
For nearly a year, The Watershed Center worked with the Leelanau Township Planning Commission to research, draft and adopt revised water-setback standards.
We consulted with numerous neighboring communities that use water setbacks, provided example language, raised concerns about clarity and legality and supported commissioners, board members and township residents in their efforts to protect water with updated zoning. The results are fair, balanced and legal wetland and deep-water setbacks that parallel other communities in our region.
Leelanau Township is joining other communities across our region in stepping up to protect water. No ordinance is perfect. But these water-setback provisions are positive steps to protect our most valuable resource: Water.
About the author: Heather Smith is the Grand Traverse Baykeeper at The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay. She advocates for clean water when decisions and policies are considered.
, serves as a liaison between citizens and regulatory agencies, works with local governments to adopt eco-conscious zoning policies and monitors area lakes and streams. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Michigan State University and a master’s in water resources from the University of Wisconsin – Madison. She can be reached at 231-935-1514, ext. 3 or hsmith@gtbay.org.
