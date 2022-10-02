About the author: Heather Smith is the Grand Traverse BAYKEEPER® at The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay. She advocates for clean water when decisions and policies are considered, serves as a liaison between citizens and regulatory agencies, works with local governments to adopt eco-conscious zoning policies and monitors area lakes and streams. She holds a bachelor's degree in biology from Michigan State University and a master's in water resources from the University of Wisconsin – Madison. She can be reached at 231-935-1514, ext. 3 or hsmith@gtbay.org.