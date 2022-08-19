Plans to expand Camp Grayling have been discussed before.
In 2014, there was a proposal to add up to 54,000 acres before local environmental groups, homeowners and outdoor enthusiasts fought it. They won and the proposal was dropped.
Now, they want more than 160,000 acres — three times more than before.
In the previous debate, garrison commander Col. Erich Randall tried to calm fears raised by “Anglers of the Au Sable” and others. In a June 16, 2014, interview with the Petoskey News-Review he boasted that “ 'our environmental record is stellar. We stand on this.' He added Camp Grayling has continued to see the conservation of natural resources as a priority for much of its time of existence.
"Randall cited Lake Margrethe, located within the facility, as proof of Camp Grayling's commitment to preservation of natural resources. Randall said Lake Margrethe remains one of the cleanest lakes in the country."
OK. Let's take the colonel's advice and look at Lake Margrethe, which no one would call "one of the cleanest lakes in the country" anymore.
In 2016, PFAS contamination was discovered. It is spreading, can't be cleaned up and will pose increasing health risks for decades. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services warned “to avoid surface water foam that could contain harmful chemicals."
What good is water if you can’t drink, bathe or swim in it?
This was not the first chemical contamination of Camp Grayling. The PFAS was discovered in a monitoring well for another pollutant, trichloroethylene (TCE). Similar contaminations have occurred at other bases like Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda County and Camp Lejeune, N.C.
I do not believe the military would lie or intentionally endanger people, wildlife or the environment.
I do worry about the "next" DDT, Agent Orange, PFAS, TCE, etc. History has shown that "they do not know what they do not know." And that has proven to be dangerous, even deadly.
Electronic warfare is new and its effects and hazards are not fully understood. Let’s not find out here.
Please let the Michigan Department of Natural Resources know how you feel with an email to: DNR-Camp-Grayling@Michigan.gov.
