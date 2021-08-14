By Andrea Gerring
In reference to Mardi Link’s story in the Aug. 7 Record-Eagle (“Inspectors return to nursing homes”), I would like to add some information.
I have been attending the Grand Traverse Pavilions Department of Health and Human Services board meetings for three years.
My mother resided at the Pavilions for two years, from November 2017 to February 2020.
In 2017, the prevailing consensus in our community was that the Pavilions was an excellent facility. I had no understanding of the system of CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) ratings for nursing homes. I had no idea that there is detailed information available for nursing homes on the CMS website.
According to Mardi Link’s article, the average number of deficiencies in U.S. nursing homes is 8.3, while the average number found in Michigan facilities is much higher — 13.8. In the summer of 2018, the number of deficiencies for the Pavilions was 16.
This number and the details of the deficiencies frightened me. But I was already frightened by the poor care my mother was receiving. My sister and I assisted my mother on a daily basis, helping her in ways that the Pavilions’ staff was too busy to provide.
COVID-19 has taken a toll on the majority of elder care facilities throughout the world. But the traditional hospital model long-term care facilities were broken well before the pandemic.
As of today, the Pavilions isn’t able to fill 71 of its 240 beds. There is a critical staffing shortage.
Twenty-nine CNA (certified nursing aids) positions are unfilled. The Pavilions has a two out of five star rating in health from CMS.
Out of the 34 county-owned nursing homes, it is near the bottom of the list.
I appeal to the community: Know the facts, be diligent in researching where your loved ones are placed. My mother could have had a better life if I had understood years ago what I know now.
About the author: Andrea Gerring is an adjunct instructor of art history at Northwestern Michigan College. She is also an activist for quality long-term care.
