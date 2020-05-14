M-37 is the essential artery for farmers, residents, tourists and EMS/fire personnel traveling on and off Old Mission Peninsula.
With two Lake Michigan DNR launch sites along the route, plus Lighthouse Park and Old Mission State Park at its northernmost tip, M-37 was approved by the Michigan Department of Transportation as a Scenic Heritage Route in 2008.
MDOT even owns the popular scenic turnout halfway up the peninsula offering panoramic views of East and West Bay that was preserved several decades ago in a partnership between the Michigan Farmland Preservation Program, the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund, the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy and Peninsula Township via its renowned Purchase of Development Rights program.
It is no accident that USA Today listed M-37 as one of its “10 Beautiful Coastal Drives.”
Yet MDOT has scheduled a public hearing on May 21, 2020, to strip the Pure Michigan Scenic Heritage Route designation from M-37 and turn it into a county road under the jurisdiction of the Grand Traverse County Road Commission.
In correspondence dated Jan. 21, 2020, MDOT’s Traverse City Transportation Service Center Manager Richard Liptak incorrectly stated that there isn’t a state park at the tip of the peninsula. Tell that to the more than 65,000 individuals who visited Old Mission State Park in 2019.
Peninsula Township vehemently opposes MDOT’s proposal for the following reasons:
- Unlike MDOT, GTCRC would not be required to notify Peninsula Township of any action that would detract from the road’s agricultural and scenic qualities;
- Unlike MDOT, GTCRC would not be required to follow the guidelines of the Michigan Heritage Route Program, Public Act 69 of 1993, regarding planning, design and essential elements that contribute to the road’s unique character;
- Unlike MDOT, GTCRC would not be required to consider the concept of a “complete highway,” one that incorporates beauty as well as safety, utility and economy;
- Unlike MDOT, GTCRC would not be required to maintain current plowing and maintenance standards.
Furthermore:
- The costs of planning and constructing needed improvements such as scenic turnouts, truck passing lanes or left-turn lanes now funded by the state would need to be paid by township residents through increased taxes;
- GTCRC would be able to divert state-contributed maintenance and operating funds to other roads in the county rather than apply them to M-37;
- The public hearing is of high local interest but is scheduled during the COVID-19 pandemic when residents cannot attend in person.
Removing M-37 from the Pure Michigan Scenic Byway system is not in the best interests of Michigan or of Peninsula Township’s agriculture and tourism industries, which have benefited from past state and federal investments to preserve the magnificent views Michiganders cherish.
We ask MDOT to withdraw its offer to transfer jurisdiction of M-37 to GTCRC, we ask GTCRC to withdraw its acceptance of the offer, and we ask the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners and the City of Traverse City to oppose any deletion of M-37 from the Pure Michigan byway system.
About the authors: Becky Chown is the Peninsula Township clerk. Rob Manigold is the Peninsula Township supervisor.
