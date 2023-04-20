About the authors: Andi Halpin, a longtime resident of Kalkaska, works as an administrative assistant at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan in Traverse City. Previously, she worked as the events and programs coordinator for the Traverse City Chamber of Commerce. She has served on the American Red Cross Northern Michigan Chapter Board of Directors for several years.

Cari Jo Roberts has been a resident of Kalkaska for most of her life. She received her cosmetology license at the Career Technical Center and has worked in the oil and gas industry as an office manager and supply specialist. Roberts served as treasurer for Rapid River Township for more than 10 years. She also was a part of the Rapid River Township Planning and Zoning Commission. In 2008, she became a paraprofessional at Birch Street Elementary and, in 2014, was appointed the secretary to the superintendent, her current position. She also is the secretary of the Kalkaska Area Transit Board.