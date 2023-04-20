The annual Kalkaska Luncheon, now hosted by the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation, has been a highlight in the Kalkaska area community since 1970, when the first Citizen of the Year was named.
Now, in its 53rd year, he luncheon continues to be a time for us to gather as a community and recognize a great local business and an influential local citizen who are having an impact on this county we call home.
The two of us have been involved with the luncheon for many years, but it wasn’t long ago when the luncheon might have ceased to exist completely.
We feared this annual community tradition would be lost when the original hosting organization changed its programming priorities. Thankfully, the Community Foundation took up the reins and saw the value in continuing the luncheon.
Soon, we’ll be kicking off Trout Week with the 53rd annual Kalkaska Luncheon — sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Midas Kalkaska and Speedee Oil Change — on Tuesday, April 25 at Railroad Square Pavilion to honor the 2023 Citizen of the Year Jack Tanner and the 2023 Business of the Year Woodland Creek Furniture, owned by Robert and Gina Evina.
Along with hosting the luncheon, the Community Foundation also is a regular supporter of our Miss Kalkaska Scholarship Program, the Kalkaska Festival of Trees and, in 2022, granted more than $61,000 to nonprofit organizations that are supporting our community, including the Au Sable Institute, Kalkaska County Library, Kalkaska High School, Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources and Kaliseum Recreation Complex — among others.
One of the most exciting things about the Community Foundation is that when a gift is given, the organization invests it. This means that a gift will not only have impact now, but will support our community in perpetuity. That’s the power of endowment and the unique model of a community foundation. Our Community Foundation is here for our Kalkaska area community — now and forever.
We’re both proud to represent Kalkaska County on the Foundation’s Board of Directors and we’re immensely grateful to be part of the Kalkaska community that is made up of so many people with such big hearts. Truly, if there is ever a family or someone in need, you will find that our amazing community will pull together to help on any way they can.
About the authors: Andi Halpin, a longtime resident of Kalkaska, works as an administrative assistant at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan in Traverse City. Previously, she worked as the events and programs coordinator for the Traverse City Chamber of Commerce. She has served on the American Red Cross Northern Michigan Chapter Board of Directors for several years.
Cari Jo Roberts has been a resident of Kalkaska for most of her life. She received her cosmetology license at the Career Technical Center and has worked in the oil and gas industry as an office manager and supply specialist. Roberts served as treasurer for Rapid River Township for more than 10 years. She also was a part of the Rapid River Township Planning and Zoning Commission. In 2008, she became a paraprofessional at Birch Street Elementary and, in 2014, was appointed the secretary to the superintendent, her current position. She also is the secretary of the Kalkaska Area Transit Board.
