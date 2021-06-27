By Tom Bousamra
At any given moment in Michigan, our jails hold more than 16,000 pre-trial inmates who sit warehoused often for months on end simply because they cannot afford the cash bail that would buy them their freedom. This is the case for approximately half the incarcerated population.
These individuals who are our neighbors, co-workers, family members and fellow parishioners are most often charged with misdemeanor offenses and are not threats to public safety. However, because of living paycheck to paycheck like many in our community, they languish in jail watching their families, jobs and mortgages implode. A high 90 percent of inmates, most often encouraged by their pro bono lawyer, agree to plea bargain just to stop their pain and loss. Ouch.
In my decades as a Grand Traverse County jail chaplain, I have counseled countless inmates who could not afford the cash bail that would reconnect them with their families and livelihoods. One such individual was a young single dad who recently lost his job, apartment and then custody of his two daughters because of his extended time in jail. Another man lost his house, car and insurance sales license because he recently pled to a felony rather than sit in jail awaiting the trial in which he hoped to prove his innocence. The stories are endless.
Our system of cash bail is even more crushing for people of color. Black and brown people in our state are often arrested for minor offenses and sit in jail trapped by the criminal legal system which only perpetuates the cycle of poverty and recidivism. Though only 6 percent of the population, Black men make up 29 percent of jail admissions. Loss of home, job, children are consequences that devastate communities for generations.
And yet in some other communities around our nation, those who are not a flight risk or a threat to public safety as determined by the presiding judge, are being released on personal recognizance. This is the relatively new situation in Washington, D.C., for instance. Issued tickets by police instead of jail time, 95 percent or higher make all their court appearances. As importantly for the sake of justice, plea bargaining in DC is cut in half. Many of those released on PR bonds have the wherewithal to demonstrate their innocence, their guilt no longer assumed simply by the fact of their being in jail.
Encouragingly, pre-trial reforms have been enacted into state law recently in a bipartisan fashion thereby reducing jail populations and chipping away at this era of mass incarceration in which we find ourselves. Isn’t it time to complete Michigan’s reform task by eliminating cash bail as well?
Legislation is being drafted and may be reported out soon. Please join me and others wanting to end mass incarceration by contacting your state representatives and senators to thank them for their recent bipartisan support for jail reform. Ask them to support upcoming bills aimed at ending systemic wealth discrimination through the elimination of cash bail.
About the author: As a volunteer chaplain at Grand Traverse County jail for the past 35 years, Deacon Tom Bousamra has counseled many inmates. Before During and After Incarceration, a local nonprofit of which he is president, advocates for the diversion from jail of all who struggle with mental illness, substance abuse disorder, racism or issues of poverty.