There is nothing quite like fall in Northern Michigan. The leaves change and fall colors make their grand debut. The air turns crisp and cooler weather offers some relief. For the Old Mission Peninsula Wine Trail, autumn also signals an exciting time — the start of our harvest.
I have grown up around wine and grape vines. My mom even helped to grow a small Michigan winery to one of the state’s largest and well-respected. I have seen firsthand the amazing impact it has, and that experience inspired me to start my own vineyard and winery. I also am honored to now be the president of the Old Mission Peninsula Wine Trail, a group of 10 Traverse City wineries on Old Mission Peninsula. Together, we are farmers.
We welcome everyone to experience the beauty and bounty of the work we do. Agritourism plays a vital role in Michigan agriculture. In proclaiming last month as Michigan Agritourism Month, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer acknowledged the important role farms play in creating unique, lifelong memories for families while preserving land in agricultural use.
We hold our land and what it provides visitors to the highest value. We are extremely proud of the role we play in our beautiful region, and we love to share it with our community.
The wine industry is crucial to Michigan, generating close to $6.33 billion in total economic activity in our state, according to The National Association of American Wineries in 2022. On Old Mission Peninsula, we are proud to preserve 1,528 acres of land through our farm operations, thanks to our 425 full- and part-time employees and countless family members. (Thanks, Mom!)
Growth and cultivation are at the heart of what we do. We care for millions of grapevines, work challenging soils, and respect the precious waters around us in the bucolic growing region of Old Mission Peninsula. We are proud to work in one of the most unique agricultural areas in the world – and we don’t take that responsibility lightly.
Though some in our community may confuse agritourism with commercial activity, it’s important to recognize: we are farmers first. As the old saying goes, “You can’t make great wine without great fruit.” Come see our hardworking teams harvest the grapes. Taste our delicious wines, enjoy our land and witness the hard work and commitment that goes into our harvest and preserving agriculture.
In addition to being good farmers, we also are good neighbors. Most of us are multi-generational vineyards and wineries and many have lived here our entire lives as proud residents of the Peninsula community.
We are lucky to witness memories being made and see the positive impact our agriculture has on our community. We’re excited to welcome you this fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.