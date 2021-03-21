By Jim Perra
Whenever we get it into our head that it is our job to pass judgment, that is bad theology. Bad theology kills. Our assumptions and beliefs have consequences that reach far beyond our places of worship, as evidenced by Cain’s murder of Abel; the crusades; the inquisition; and the death of Matthew Shepard, who was tortured to death for being gay.
The church has much to atone for in the way we have treated so many, especially our siblings in the LGBTQ+ community. During the season of Lent, we are called to make amends by returning to Jesus, who interprets ancient scripture through a lens of radical love and radical inclusion. Jesus consistently makes those considered “outsiders” the heroes of his parables. In Phillip’s baptism of the Ethiopian eunuch (Acts 8:38) we see that nothing, including atypical gender, can separate us from the love of God. To quote our own Presiding Bishop Michael Curry: “If it’s not about love, it’s not about God.”
As clergy serving in the Episcopal tradition of Jesus Christ’s holy, catholic, and apostolic church we want to say with crystal clarity that it is not a sin to be gay, queer, non-binary, transgender, asexual or anywhere else on the spectrum of human gender and sexuality. Our Christian faith teaches us that a person’s relationship with God is exhibited by the fruit they bear in this world. We have seen bigotry and intolerance destroy families and communities. We have also seen people living truthfully into LGBTQ+ identities, showing us how to be incredible parents, spouses who build each other up, and leaders we want to follow. We are better Christians because of them.
Many Christians continue to struggle to make space for the LGBTQ+ community, yet we can all affirm that love is the bedrock from which we are called to serve God’s children. Pope Francis himself supports legal protections for “non-traditional” families saying, “Homosexual people have a right to be in a family. They are children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out or be made miserable over it.” We believe the church is called to unconditionally embrace God’s people, and we affirm the only real authority God gives us is to love and care for each other.
The outcomes when our faith becomes a club instead of an olive branch are clear. Twenty-to-forty percent of homeless youth identify as LGBTQ+, and many report being forced out of their homes on religious grounds. A 2003 report found that “Those [youth] who were able to be open in their faith-based communities were also less likely to have considered suicide than other non-heterosexual teens. Those who are in faith-based institutions where there are negative views toward homosexuality and bisexuality rarely are open about their orientation. Those teens live with a very painful silence.” Bad theology kills, but good theology, a faith that reminds us first and foremost that we are made to love and be loved, heals, builds, and resurrects.
About the authors: Jim Perra is rector of Grace Episcopal Church in Traverse City authored this opinion in collaboration with other Episcopal leaders from across northern Michigan. Christian Baron is co-rector of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Beulah and Church of the Holy Trinity in Manistee.
Jodi Baron is co-rector of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Beulah and Church of the Holy Trinity in Manistee.
J. Barrington Bates, of Readmond Township, retired after serving Episcopal and Lutheran congregations in California, New York and New Jersey.
Pete Clapp served the Episcopal Church in several dioceses before retiring to Traverse City.
Anne Hallmark, of Traverse City, is a canon missioner for the Northern Region, the Episcopal Diocese of Western Michigan.
Kay Houck is rector of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Petoskey.
Radhajyoti Kaminski is rector of the Central Michigan Episopal Covenant, made up of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Cadillac and St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Big Rapids.
Thomas O’Dell is rector of Christ Episcopal Church in Charlevoix.
Diane Stier is rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Mt. Pleasant.
Chrysanne Timm serves as rector of St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church and pastor of Bethany Lutheran Church in Northport.