It’s my fault. There is no other place to park the blame. When the politics of our region and a select few of our elected officials go off the rails (past, present … future — you pick the train wreck of your choice), it is absolutely my fault. Don’t get me wrong. It’s not my fault alone. There is blame to share. I am just willing to own my role.
I try to manage a successful business that serves the public. I do and have volunteered in the community in small attempts to make our corner of the world a better place. I love my quiet time at home and my busy days with the grandkids. I am blessed to have all those who are most important to me close at hand.
Serving the public every day means serving those you agree with, those you don’t and everything in between. Watching the next generation of your family literally learning to walk and stand on their own makes one appreciate how valuable every minute can be and what is missed if you are not in the room.
For these reasons, I have avoided taking sides in the contentious issues of the day. I have avoided running for public office. I have told people I won’t, can’t and have no desire to give up what valuable time I have left. I will leave the political battles to others.
Then, I read the crazy, hear the unbelievable and watch the vitriol spread across a place that I am proud to call home. I think to myself, “We need more voices of level-headed reason. We need more people who care about the whole rather than a narrow agenda. Where are they?”
I look in the mirror and I know where they are. I look at business men and women who I respect in the community and I know where they are. I/we/they are taking care of ourselves, our businesses and our families while leaving the hard work of running our region and community to others. We are not stepping up to the thankless tasks and long hours like some of the smart and caring elected officials that we do have. We are leaving those people on an island to deal with the crazy while we attempt to convince ourselves that it isn’t “our job.”
Well (insert expletive of your choice), it is my job and my responsibility to lend my voice, give of my time and help the good leaders in place today be even better. If you feel like I am also talking to you, I am. It’s time to engage, fully and regularly.
When the community doesn’t meet your standards and you are not trying to make it better, there is nowhere else to put the blame. Recite after me, “It is my fault. I share in the problems. I will be better.”
What next? Volunteer for a committee or commission? Run for an office? Assist a campaign? At a minimum, be a public voice of reason, compromise or support as often as the locomotive jumps the tracks.
About the author: Tony Anderson is the general manager of Cherryland Electric Cooperative.