About the author: Ashley Halladay-Schmandt is chair of the Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness, a collaboration of Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency, Goodwill Northern Michigan, Northwest Michigan Supportive Housing and other community organizations.

About the forum: The forum is a periodic column of opinion written by Record-Eagle readers in their areas of expertise. Submissions of 500 words or less may be made by emailing letters@record-eagle.com. Please include biographical information and a photo.