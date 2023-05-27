May is Teen Pregnancy Prevention and Awareness month — a time to reflect on the challenges young families face and opportunities for our community to wrap around and support them.
Since peaking in the early 1990s, the U.S, teen birth rate has fallen 75 percent overall, yet it still remains higher than most European countries.
In Northwest Michigan’s six counties (Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Wexford), teen girls had 73 babies in 2021.
Though teen pregnancy rates are dropping, the consequences of each birth can be severe and should be of concern to everyone in our community. Teen parents face unique obstacles that require specialized support and guidance to ensure the well-being of both the young parents and their children.
Teen mothers’ bodies are still developing, and they often begin prenatal care late in their pregnancies. This results in unique health risks, including premature birth and pregnancy-induced hypertension. Their babies are also at a higher risk of health issues, such as low birth weight, developmental delays and subsequent behavioral problems.
Many teen parents struggle to continue their educational studies because of the responsibilities of parenthood.
As a result, school dropout rates are high, leading to limited job prospects and the prospect of financial instability.
Teen moms and dads often experience feelings of isolation, anxiety, and depression, as they navigate the challenges of parenting at such a young age. This problem is heightened for teens who are forced to leave school.
The social isolation caused during the pandemic has further exacerbated these challenges, and the societal stigma teen parents experience further impacts their mental well-being.
Science shows the human brain is not fully developed until around age 26. Trying to parent an infant, attend school, hold down a job and navigate personal relationships with family and romantic partners can be overwhelming.
The consequences of teen pregnancy demand attention and effective support systems in our community. Addressing this complex issue requires a multi-faceted approach that includes varied educational opportunities with on-site childcare, career opportunities, parenting education, mental health counseling, comprehensive sex education, accessible healthcare and supportive communities.
Locally, Generations Ahead, a nonprofit organization serving teen parents in the Grand Traverse region, empowers these teens to pursue their education, explore career options, develop healthy relationships, learn life skills, and improve their emotional well-being. It partners with organizations working in the fields of education, mental health, health care and early childhood programming.
Many opportunities exist for the community to get involved and help this disenfranchised population.
Consider mentoring a young parent, sharing skills and talents with young families, hosting a young parent in a summer internship and donating to Generations Ahead to help fulfill its mission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.