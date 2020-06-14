About the author: Benjamin Marentette served as city clerk for the City of Traverse City since September 2011. He essentially serves as chief operating officer for a city government with total cash flow exceeding $150 million. His responsibilities include oversight of elections. In 2019, he was appointed to the Michigan Election Modernization Team and in 2017 was selected as Michigan City Clerk of the Year by his colleagues across the state. He holds an MBA with a concentration in leadership and finance In 2017, he completed studies at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.