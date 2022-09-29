By Dr. James D. Grant
October normally marks the start of the influenza season, when cases of the virus increase and remain high until spring.
Over the past two years, the number of flu cases has been lower than usual. This is partially due to increased social distancing, mask wearing and other measures enacted to slow the spread of COVID-19. Those measures slow the spread of influenza. In addition, many people catch the common cold during fall and winter. It can be confusing to know whether a sore throat and stuffy nose is from a cold, the flu, COVID or something else.
Here are ways these illnesses can overlap:
- Symptoms: COVID, colds and flu cause cough, fever, headaches, runny nose, shortness of breath and sore throat. With COVID-19 and the flu, symptoms also may include chills, diarrhea, fatigue, muscle or body aches and vomiting. COVID-19 may cause a loss of taste or smell. Symptoms of the flu often come on fast. Cold symptoms tend to come on gradually, and COVID symptoms vary in their onset.
- Diagnosis: A test can determine whether someone has COVID or influenza. There is no diagnostic test for the common cold. At-home COVID tests should be repeated in a few days if the initial result is negative and symptoms remain.
- Treatment: There are antiviral medications for influenza and COVID-19. Medications help the body fight symptoms and shorten the time someone is sick. Antivirals can help prevent the spread of infection, by lessening the viral load. Antiviral medications don’t “cure” the virus. Individuals need to consult their primary care provider to see if they are eligible. Rest, increased liquids and over-the-counter medications can help ease symptoms of a cold, the flu or COVID.
- Transmission: COVID is more contagious and has more super-spreading events than the flu. If a person has COVID, they could be contagious for a longer time than they would be with the flu.COVID, the flu and the common cold are transmitted by droplets — large and small particles containing the viruses that are expelled when a contagious person coughs, sneezes or talks. Frequent hand-washing, distancing and wearing face coverings can help prevent the spread of these viruses.
- Vaccines: Vaccines are available for COVID and the flu, but there is no vaccine for the common cold. Although the flu shot won’t protect individuals against COVID, the vaccine has other benefits. Having more people vaccinated against seasonal flu will decrease the number of people who get seriously ill from the flu this winter.The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends flu shots for everyone, ages 6 months and up.
Annually, the flu shot helps protect individuals against the dominant strains of the flu virus that experts predict will be the most active during the fall, winter and early spring. Flu season begins in October and peaks in December and February — although cases can continue through spring. It’s safe to get a COVID booster and a flu shot at the same time. The 2022-2023 flu vaccine is available at doctors’ offices, pharmacies and clinics. The CDC recommends getting the shot in September or October.
About the author: Dr. James D. Grant is senior vice president and chief medical officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.