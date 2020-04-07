The coronavirus crisis changes countless lives in our area. It’s uncharted territory without road maps. Social distancing, flatten the curve and antibody tests are familiar terms. We expect daily questions like: Do you have enough toilet paper? Are you staying safe? Do you have symptoms? When will it end?
As the days of isolation add up, perhaps you’ve noticed what I’ve noticed.
Some people focus on vulnerability. Consequently, they emphasize the possibility of being harmed physically or emotionally.
In contrast, others perceive they are invulnerable, or incapable of being harmed. We’ve seen pictures of crowded beaches in coastal communities, masses of people watching the hospital ship Comfort arrive in New York and governmental officials standing side-by-side. Why do they engage in risky behaviors?
As a behavioral scientist, I’m increasingly worried about individuals who consider themselves invulnerable.
Since the coronavirus spreads exponentially, we must identify others who shrug off the scientifically-proven hazards.
It might be Aunt Dorothy who thinks the virus will spread to everyone, except her. Or, your nephew who enjoys risk-glorifying video games and thinks this real-life scenario is another game. Perhaps a co-worker who thinks they have all the answers. Then, there’s the risk-taking buddy who normally crosses the street unsafely. And Uncle Jim never believed a scientist in his adult life. These people should be a red flag.
Behavioral scientists research and write about people displaying foolish behavior. One or more of four thinking styles account for their errors:
- “Me, Myself and I” — This person believes it’s all about them. In planning their actions and making decisions, they take into account their own interests, but no one else’s. Their desires and life are most important. They say, “I’ve got to look out for myself.”
- “Know It All” — This person may know much about some things. However, they think they know everything about everything. They say “You know nothing” and ignore input from others.
- “Omnipotence” — This person believes they are all-powerful, that they can do whatever they want. No one can tell them what to do, give advice or make recommendations — whether family, friends, neighbors or government. They commonly say, “Nothing’s going to hurt me.”
- “Ginger Bread Escape Artist” — Living the mantra of the Gingerbread man: “You can’t catch me.” They think they can get away with anything — that they won’t get hurt or caught, or even if they are, they can get out of it. Generally, the problem is someone else’s fault, not theirs.
These thought processes feel normal to these groups, though potentially harmful to themselves and those around them.
Even well-educated people are susceptible to these thought styles since they’ve been rewarded for their intellectual abilities and forget they are mistake-prone humans.
Weighing the evidence, applying reasoning and using logic leads to better conclusions.
Start by being open-minded to others’ input. Assessing and acting on our risk-taking behaviors and those around us may make the difference between life and death.
Learning more about Aunt Dorothy’s thinking style and those of others may help us communicate better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.