About the author: Dan Buron is the chair of the Grand Traverse Community Collaborative and executive director of Goodwill Industries.

The organization also includes Gina Aranki, executive director of Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan; Kerry Baughman, executive director of Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency; Chip Cieslinski, president and CEO of Catholic Human Services Inc.; Heidi Gustine, executive director of the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan; Deb Haase, executive director of the Father Fred Foundation; Karl Kovacs, CEO of Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority; and Jim Moore, executive director of the Disability Network.

The GTCC is charged by the State of Michigan with identifying community needs, developing collaborative service responses and addressing needs together.