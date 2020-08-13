Our recent collective experience at the human service agencies of northern Michigan makes it clear that every citizen needs reliable broadband internet access in order to ensure our community’s long-term health and well-being.
All of our agencies in the Grand Traverse Community Collaborative (GTCC) changed how we do things during the pandemic in order to ensure the safety of our employees and the people we serve. One of the most effective adaptations we use to ensure ongoing services for our clients is thoughtful virtual services.
At first, we worried virtual services would be a poor substitute for the service models of the past. At our human service organizations, the “human” element is at the center of what we do. We had to be creative in finding ways to teach children, provide counseling and support, connect families and offer classes and workshops online.
What we found surprised us: online services have been an effective way to provide access to care. In-person appointments often require reliable transportation, longer time commitments and complicated childcare arrangements, especially in our rural area. While online services cannot completely replace face-to-face interaction, they need to be an option. For some, they can complement to in-person meetings; for others, online is the preferred, most effective way to access services.
We must continue to provide virtual options as a critical component of providing equitable access to service in the post-pandemic future. Public programs must continue to support virtual delivery models like telephonic, telehealth and online group mediums, even when virtual services are no longer required for virus safety. We have learned through experience that virtual services are an essential tool we must have at our disposal in order to best serve our clients.
During the pandemic, we are reaching clients we wouldn’t have reached otherwise, and we’re able to help more consistently. If we are to continue to realize these new benefits, we need to expand broadband internet access in our region. According to a report by AARP, “an estimated 368,000 rural Michigan households do not have access to broadband,” and a recent Bridge Magazine article highlighted internet access disparity for students across the state. Yet broadband internet access has become as necessary a utility as landline telephone service used to be. Even before the pandemic, most job searches and applications, forms for government assistance and school access for parents and students happened online.
Today, many people are required to do their jobs online from home.
As a community, we need to provide direct financial support for past-due internet bills just as we do with past-due electric and heat bills. As a community, we need to expand access to broadband for our neighbors and families with the fewest resources.
Navigating the conditions created by the pandemic will continue to challenge us as individuals and community institutions. As we rose to the challenge of implementing system changes effectively and quickly, we found a silver lining in expanding ways to help more people, with greater equity.
We look forward to working with the community to fill essential internet access gaps so we can realize even greater health and wellness for everyone in our region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.