Seasonal farmers markets spring to life across Michigan. Markets serve as community gathering spots and a way for people to buy fresh fruits, vegetables and other items while keeping their food footprint — and their money — close to home. Farmers markets offer healthy foods while supporting local farmers, growers and businesspeople. Get the most out of the farmers market by following some tips.
What to bring
Savvy market fans know to come prepared.
- Bring reusable and sturdy shopping bags. Keep fragile items like herbs and strawberries in their own bag, while heavy or bulky items like cabbage or carrots can be stashed in another bag.
- Buying items that need to stay cold? People who aren’t going directly home should bring a freezer block and cooler. Keep meat separate from fresh produce.
- Cash and a credit card. Some vendors may accept credit or debit card payments. Others are cash only.
- Consider bringing a wagon or cart to organize purchases and transport them home or to a vehicle.
Many farmers markets are outdoors or semi-outdoors, which may make it tempting to bring a dog or pet. Check the rules of the market before bringing an animal on site; some don’t allow dogs.
Take a lap
When arriving at the market, survey the offerings. Vendors have fruits, vegetables and other wares piled in colorful displays. By walking around, shoppers can see who has the best-looking items and prices. This keeps shoppers from buying something from one farmer and noticing a few minutes later that another vendor has the same thing, but at a better price and quality.
Have a short list
Come with a short list of items to look for. This might depend on a family’s meal plan for the week or fruit they’ve been looking for to make a special recipe. Buy the needed items first.
Be flexible for what’s in season
Enjoying farmers markets is about selecting produce at peak ripeness and eating by the season. Let the growing calendar dictate what goes into the market bag. The handy tool at mi.whatsinseasonapp.com can help decipher which produce is in season and will taste its best.
Look for deals
Most larger farmers market vendors offer deals in bulk. Apples, pickle-sized cucumbers and juicy tomatoes are offered by the bushel during canning season. Cardboard boxes of blueberries are ripe for freezing. Some growers offer deals allowing shoppers to pick three or four items at a set price.
Talk to growers
Growers will tell you which fruits are best eaten now and which should rest on the counter for a day or two. Growers can educate shoppers about the tastes of different fruits and vegetables and how to best prepare them. For example, a farmer can explain which of their apples are best for pies and which are better tucked in a lunchbox.
Beyond fruits and veggies
Many farmers markets are a mix of everyday foods and specialty items. Look for the unusual and be open to trying new things:
- Dried beans, lentils and peas
- Farm-raised, free-range eggs sold by the dozen
- Some vendors offer organic, certified animal welfare approved or sustainably raised poultry and meat
- Nurseries offer tiny herb plants or unusual flowers
About the author: Shanthi Appelo is a registered dietitian and health and wellness spokesperson for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. Learn more at AHealthierMichigan.org.
