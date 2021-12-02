Childcare is foundational to a community. Quality, affordable childcare is at a premium, with parents often told to start looking for care when they are pregnant. Northern Michigan is no exception, where the need for childcare is outpacing the available supply. Available transportation to pick up and drop off children, hours of operation for the facility and location can all factor into whether childcare is a viable option — if there is even an open spot at a facility.
Samantha Irish was lucky enough to get a job working for Munson’s Children’s Educational Services, at NMC’s Children’s Learning Center, as that meant her daughter Rylee was eligible for Munson Kids Club. Munson’s childcare provision allowed Samantha to work full time. But the cost of childcare is expensive, and one that often factors into whether a parent can afford to work.
Luckily, Samantha heard about the Tri-Share Childcare Pilot Program and applied as one of the inaugural participants. Samantha initially applied, saying, “We will take any help we can get. We are trying to pay for gas. We are trying to pay for diapers and food.”
The Tri-Share Pilot Program partners with employers, eligible employees and the State of Michigan to cut the cost of childcare to one third for each party. United Way of Northwest Michigan, with assistance from the Great Start Collaborative of Traverse Bay and 5toONE, is leading the administration of the Tri-Share Program in northwest lower Michigan — one of three pilot locations in Michigan. The first step in the pilot is signing up interested employers — who must have offices in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska or Leelanau counties. Employees of enrolled employers qualify with an income between 185-285 percent of the Federal Poverty Level, adjusted according to household size. Tri-Share funds can be used for childcare, before or after care, summer care, and preschool. Currently, six employers are signed up in the five-county area, with 11 eligible employees enrolled. There is still room for more employers and employees to sign up for the initial pilot program. Tri-Share administrators can help walk interested employers and employees through the necessary steps with more information on our website.
The Tri-Share Program has allowed Samantha and her husband, Ethan, to be able to make enough to qualify for a home loan. They are currently living in Ethan’s parents’ trailer two hours away from Traverse City, and they have only ever lived in military housing. While excited about the prospect of eventually being first-time homeowners, they will still be driving 45 minutes or more, as their search is focusing on housing in Cadillac.
“With both of our paychecks together we would still not be able to afford anything in Traverse City. It is too expensive,” Samantha explains. Quality, affordable childcare is just one piece in a community-wide puzzle. The Tri-Share Pilot is an innovative way to address the needs of families, employers and child care providers to help us all stand united in finding solutions.