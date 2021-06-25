As librarians, we are concerned about Senate Bill 460, which threatens to cut vital funding for public schools if educators teach students a complete picture of the history of our country and how the past impacts citizens now.
Educators work to equip students with the tools they need to be successful global citizens, including critical thinking skills, the ability to understand multiple perspectives and knowledge of the foundations on which our country was built. Students deserve to have a complete picture of the laws, historical events, practices and policies that have shaped not only this country, but the world.
In its publication “Strengthening the Republic,” the National Council for the Social Studies outlines proven practices for teaching the subject. These include providing instruction in government, history, law and democracy and incorporating discussion of current local, national and international issues and events in the classroom, particularly those that young people view as important to their lives. SB 460 would prevent teachers from fully utilizing these foundational elements of civics education.
Librarians teach students to evaluate information in all forms. SB 460 would hinder the ability of educators to give students historical facts and information. SB 460 perpetuates racism and misinformation regarding the teaching and learning of American history. It would have a chilling effect on historical education about slavery, Jim Crow laws, racially motivated zoning restrictions and other systems and institutions, which give vital context to current events. Censorship of information is dangerous and violates the principles of the library profession, as well as those of a functioning democracy.
Librarians across the profession — in K-12 schools and public and academic institutions — believe that all patrons should be treated fairly and all voices should be heard. We work to provide collections that serve as both “mirrors and windows” for patrons, mirroring their lived experiences and providing windows to help readers understand what it is like for people who do not share their race, religion, culture, socio-economic status, identity and life experiences.
SB 460 is directly contrary to these core principles.
About the authors: Michele Howard has been a librarian for more than 27 years. She is currently the director of the Traverse Area District Library. Stephie Luyt is a school librarian in Traverse City. She has worked in K-12 education for more than 15 years.
Kerrey Woughter is the director of library services at the Northwestern Michigan College library. Woughter spent more than 25 years in K-12 education.