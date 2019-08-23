By Gina Lynem-Walker
August — National Immunization Awareness Month — highlights the importance of vaccinations and their impact on people of all age groups and backgrounds.
These groups are more vulnerable than others:
- Caregivers: Caregivers are involved in the day-to-day needs of sick and/or impaired patients. Due to close proximity, it’s easier for illness to spread between these parties. Caregivers should be up-to-date on all immunizations to keep themselves and their loved one or patient healthy.
- Children: The first six years of life are crucial for establishing optimal health. During this time, children can receive up to 14 vaccines to prevent serious illnesses such as polio, tetanus and hepatitis B. While children grow, their immune systems aren’t strong enough to combat most infectious diseases. They’re more susceptible to common illnesses such as chickenpox, influenza and measles — which was eradicated in 2000. As of July 2019, there are more than 1,100 cases of measles across 28 states — the most since 1992.
- Individuals with immunodeficiency: Some are born with a compromised immune system or develop immunity issues from external factors like disease and environment. This can include HIV, cancer, diabetes, kidney disease, malnutrition and alcohol use disorder. These conditions can inhibit the body’s ability to fight off infection and stay healthy, so being up-to-date on immunizations is critical.
- Older adults: Seniors often have weaker immune systems due to age, medications or previously contracted diseases. Without vaccination, ages 50 and up have a greater risk of developing shingles — a viral infection characterized by a painful rash or blisters. They’re also more likely than most to have a flu-related hospitalization or death.
- The unvaccinated: As of 2015, 1.3 percent of children ages 2 and under weren’t vaccinated—a jump from 0.9 percent in 2011. Despite health expert recommendations, several factors may cause parents to refrain from vaccines. One of the largest obstacles is inadequate health coverage. Some have limited or no insurance and are unable to afford out-of-pocket costs.
How to protect yourself
Ways to reduce the risk of contracting an infectious disease:
- Check health care coverage: Vaccines — including those for shingles, HPV and pneumonia — are available under PPO and HMO health insurance plans. Aside from visiting a primary care physician, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan members can receive vaccinations at their local pharmacy. Those with Blue Care Network HMO are treated for free at participating locations.
- Get a booster shot: To keep vaccines viable, booster shots are administered after initial exposure. The additional dose increases immunity by reintroducing the antigen into the system. Since every illness is different, some may require a booster shot while others don’t. If exposed to a communicable disease, contact a physician to explore the best treatment option.
- Practice herd immunity: Herd immunity, or community immunity, is an indirect way of protecting vulnerable citizens. When most of a population’s immunized, there are less viable carriers of disease. It’s difficult for germs, bacteria and viruses to spread from person to person. Vaccinated individuals are the last line of defense for those who don’t receive immunizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.