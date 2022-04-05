Hospitals saw triple the number of children ages 5 and older who were physically abused during the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. That was when many schools closed and stay-at-home orders were enacted to control the initial spread of the virus.
Most child abuse victims are abused by a parent. During pandemic restrictions, many children were isolated from professionals who recognize signs of abuse — school staff, teachers and doctors — who are mandated by law to report child abuse to authorities. Experts believe the drop in reports of child abuse in 2020 in Michigan didn’t represent reality for many children.
As many lost their jobs or experienced work disruptions due to the pandemic, increased economic stress burdened many families. For households struggling to make ends meet, social isolation and uncertainty in 2020 led to substance abuse.
Types of abuse
Types of maltreatment of children:
- Physical — A physical injury to a child that’s not an accident and is caused by a parent, caregiver or other person is considered physical abuse. This includes punching, beating, kicking, biting, shaking, throwing, hitting, burning or causing physical harm.
- Neglect — Parent or caregiver doesn’t provide for a child’s basic needs. This could mean lack of food or shelter, lack of medical treatment, lack of educational opportunities or inattention to a child’s emotional needs, including failure to provide psychological care.
- Sexual — Activities performed by a parent or caregiver including fondling, penetration, incest, rape, sodomy, indecent exposure and exploitation through prostitution or through pornographic photos or videos.
- Emotional — Any behavior by a parent or caregiver that impairs a child’s emotional development or sense of self-worth is considered emotional, or psychological, abuse. This can include withholding love and support, threats and/or constant criticism.
- Abandonment — A parent’s identity or whereabouts are unknown and the child is left alone in a circumstance where they suffer serious harm or their health and safety are at risk. If a parent hasn’t maintained contact with their child or provided support, this can be considered abandonment. In some states abandonment is a form of neglect.
Signs of abuse
It may be difficult to be certain a child is being abused or neglected. Watch for these indications of maltreatment: fear of being home; falling asleep in class or frequently fatigued; lacking impulse or emotional control; self-destructive behaviors; significant weight changes; frequent hunger, inappropriate clothes for the season and poor hygiene; swollen lips or chipped teeth; unexplained cuts, bruises, bite marks, burns or other physical injuries; and withdrawing from others or uncomfortable with physical contact.
Reporting
Anyone can report child abuse or neglect if they suspect it. Mandatory reporters include social workers, teachers, childcare providers, health care providers, school staff, mental health professionals and law enforcement.
How to report suspected cases:
- Call 911 if someone is in immediate and serious danger
- Contact local law enforcement
- Contact local child protective services. In Michigan, call 855-444-3911 anytime, day or night.
Additionally, call or text the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 800-422-4453 anytime. Professional counselors can offer crisis intervention, information and referrals to emergency services and support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.