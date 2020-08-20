We have passed the five-month mark of this “new normal.” As sports are canceled, schools go virtual only and businesses struggle, I sometimes feel like we are at mile 20 of a marathon.
An old running cliche states that the race really starts at mile 20. The last 6 miles test your preparation, resolve and mental toughness more than any part of the journey. When I would pass by my wife, Mary, in the crowd at this point in a race, she would ask, “How’s it going?” I would respond, “I’m alright.”
It was always the truth. However, I was never okay. The body was always hurting somewhere and the mental fatigue from pushing forward for hours was real. Nobody is ever “okay” at mile 20.
I know this is where I am at this point in the pandemic. If you are tired mentally, it should be expected. If you want it to just be over, I’m with you. I have a friend who likes to say, “It’s okay to not be okay.”
We need to communicate with our loved ones at home and our co-workers on the job. We need to recognize that on any given day, the struggle of others may be greater than our own. We need to take turns lifting each other up with a kind word, a wave, a socially distanced chat, or a simple holding of a door. I have pulled strangers to a finish line and other times they have inspired me to keep going. It can change from one mile to the next or one day to the other.
When you accept the fact that the 6 miles in front of you are a better alternative than going back the 20 miles behind you, it strengthens your inner resolve to move on. This is where mental toughness comes in. Watch the ending of a marathon sometime. You will find body types of all shapes and sizes and people from all walks of life. There is just one thing they all have in common — mental toughness.
It’s time for our community to stare down the final six miles and crush it. If you need a mental break, take it. If somebody seems “off,” recognize it. Be the one to lead the conversation that helps somebody move forward.
I’m alright but I’m not okay. I’m tired of everything pandemic. Finding the mental strength to carry on is my number one priority. Admitting you are not okay is a big first step. I believe it is a sign of strength and leadership. We all have the ability to lead somebody to the finish line by being the one to make the initial move. At the same time, you are helping others, you will help yourself. If there is one thing the marathon has taught me, it is this.
This is not something we are experiencing alone. This is happening to all of us. We have many races to win -- together.
(Dedicated to my co-workers at Cherryland Electric Cooperative who inspire me to move forward every day.)
