By Bailey Nuss
Volunteerism has shifted post-pandemic, with more emphasis being placed on activities that can be done in a group — with friends, family or coworkers — and in a low-pressure environment.
People are looking to reconnect and give back alongside friends and family. United Way of Northwest Michigan recognized that shift and has designed a new volunteer program called Summer of Service, with the goal to give back to your community and have fun at the same time.
Every Thursday through Aug. 3, United Way will be hosting drop-in volunteer events at different agencies in our area.
This Thursday, we will be at the Open Space in downtown Traverse City helping TART Trails to beautify their garden plot, and we’d love your help. The following Thursday, June 22, we will be working on the Botanic Gardens at Historic Barns Park.
Each weekly event connects you to a different local agency, as well as building connections with other volunteers from our area.
All of our volunteer events are drop-in (or you can sign up online if you enjoy getting a reminder the day of), and you can stay however long you want during the 4-7 p.m. time frame each Thursday. If you stop by with your three kids in tow, and after 20 minutes they declare they are done, we get it! Volunteering should not be an activity that causes you guilt, but something that helps you feel connected to your community and a creative outlet for quality family time.
Whether you stop by for all three hours, or pop in for a quick break between activities, our local agencies appreciate you. Other agencies that will be represented this summer include the Festival Foundation at our annual National Cherry Festival, Traverse Area District Library, The Watershed Center, Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association, the Downtown Experience and Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
The Summer of Service schedule with the weekly projects can be found on our website: uwnwmi.org.
Come and support your favorite local agency – or discover a new favorite. These projects also are great for students who need service hours for clubs, National Honors Society or college admissions.
We hope that you get a chance to get outside, get your hands dirty, and help give back to our community. If Thursdays don’t work for you, agencies are always ready and waiting for you to reach out and schedule your own small service project.
Visit the volunteer tab on our website to find more than 80 local agencies that have posted volunteer needs — from accompanying veterans to appointments to sewing tooth pillows and everything in between.
If everyone reading this article gave 15 minutes to a local agency, we could get so much done for our community and local neighbors in need.
With school ending and summer stretching for three glorious months, the only question is: How will you spend your time?
We hope this year Summer of Service will be the highlight of your summer!
About the author: Bailey Nuss is the director of volunteer engagement for the United Way of Northwest Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.