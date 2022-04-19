Twice a year, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) holds a National Prescription Drug Takeback Day, encouraging people to safely rid their households of expired and unneeded medications. The next drop-off date, April 30, will provide many locations where people can drop off medications for safe disposal. Drop-off locations can be found on the DEA website for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
While these events are important, it is equally important to think about safe disposal of these medications throughout the year. Properly disposing of medications can prevent medication misuse and limits unauthorized access to opioids.
According to the Michigan-Opioid Prescribing Engagement Network, every 10 minutes a child visits the emergency room for medication poisoning, and three in five teens say prescription pain medication is easy to get from their parents’ medicine cabinet.
Medication to dispose of
Both over the counter and prescription medications can be dangerous when misused. When deciding which medications to dispose of, look for expired medication, unused or leftover prescription medication and topical medications like prescription creams and patches.
Safety tips
Though many people may think simply flushing medications or throwing prescriptions in the trash is an effective method of disposal, they’d be surprised to find this approach can be dangerous for themselves or others. This is why official drug takeback events are helpful. Organizations that host these events are responsible for safe drug disposal, without harm to the environment or community.
- Find a collection site. There are many drop-off events surrounding National Drug Takeback Day. Check local news sources and community organizations to find a close, convenient location. There are also sites that accept medication drop-offs year-round, including pharmacies. Go to dea.gov or fda.gov to find these sites.
- Dispose of medications at home. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration provides a few ways to safely clear out the medicine cabinet:
- Remove prescriptions from their original containers.
- Mix medications with an adverse substance such as kitty litter or coffee grounds. This helps to disguise them from those who may look for drugs in the trash.
- Place them in a container that is impermeable and unidentifiable, such as empty cans or sealable bags.
- For privacy protection, cover or scratch out any personally identifiable information on the original medication containers before disposal.
Some medications can be flushed down the toilet, but only if the label on the medication gives specific instructions to do so. The FDA site (fda.gov) also maintains a list of medications that can be flushed.
Safely disposing of unused or expired medications protects friends and family and the environment. Take advantage of local drug take-back events and collection sites and remember these tips year-round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.