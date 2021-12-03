Many are excited to celebrate the holidays together after avoiding in-person gatherings last year due to COVID. While COVID is still present, vaccines have started to make family gatherings a safer option this year.
With more people spending time together, there is greater potential for viruses to spread. COVID, influenza and other respiratory viruses become more prevalent in colder months as people spend more time indoors where limited air circulation makes transmission more likely.
The oldest and youngest members of the family may be more at risk for contracting illnesses. To keep the holidays safe and families healthy, consider these practices:
- Get the flu shot and the COVID vaccine. This is the most important way to prevent or decrease the spread of these viruses. The shots also help prevent severe illness if a vaccinated person contracts the flu or COVID.
- Get tested before in-person gatherings. While an increasing number of Americans are getting vaccinated, it’s good to be cautious. For those who were exposed to someone with COVID or the flu, or for those experiencing symptoms, get tested for COVID before in-person gatherings. Individuals also may need to test before driving or flying to another state and can check the requirements of the state or country they will be visiting.
- Remember handwashing and other hygienic practices. The public health mantras repeated during the COVID pandemic still apply and continue to help prevent virus transmission. Wash your hands, thoroughly and often. Avoid touching your face. Cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing. Wear a mask in crowded, indoor areas.
- Feeling sick? Stay home. When people feel unwell or experience any cold symptoms, it’s best to stay away from others to prevent the potential spread of illness. Individuals may downplay their symptoms and assume they don’t have a contagious illness, when in reality, they do. A symptomatic individual should get tested before gathering with others to rule out COVID, the flu or other contagious illnesses. Without a confirmed negative test, stay home and away from others.
Holiday gatherings are typically centered around food, but room-temperature food can carry a risk of bacterial contamination. Even if family and friends understand and follow guidelines for safe food preparation, sometimes food dishes can sit on counters and tables longer than they should.
Don’t let food poisoning interrupt the festivities. Here are some tips to prevent foodborne illnesses:
- Cook food thoroughly — especially meat, chicken, turkey, seafood and eggs — and use a food thermometer to ensure internal temperatures reach safe levels.
- Refrigerate leftovers within two hours.
- Use pasteurized eggs for dishes that contain raw eggs — including eggnog, Caesar dressing and hollandaise sauce — to prevent Salmonella.
- Thaw a turkey safely by putting it in the refrigerator, in a sink of cold water that’s changed every 30 minutes or in the microwave. Avoid letting turkey or poultry thaw on the counter.
- Separate foods from each other to prevent contamination — especially eggs and meat.
Nobody wants to spend the holidays being sick. With these simple practices, families and friends can enjoy holiday celebrations safely and prepare to start a healthy new year.