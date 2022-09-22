About 2.5 million people in the United States die annually, each one leaving behind about five grieving people.
These emotional events can cause grief: sudden or expected death of a loved one or pet, divorce, loss of a job and loss of safety or perceived loss of safety following a traumatic event.
Grief impacts children, teenagers, young adults, middle-aged adults and older adults differently. The approach to helping adults through grief may not work with a teenager.
Helping children cope with grief
Children’s grief process can be positively or negatively affected by those around them. Children may not understand the loss of a loved one. Parents and caregivers can:
- Acknowledge their grief and emotions
- Ask questions and listening
- Create rituals and family traditions honoring a lost loved one, including sharing stories and recognizing special occasions
- Maintain routines
- Share stories about grief, sadness and anger and explaining how those were handled
- Do activities they enjoy
Discuss tragic events in a calm, age-appropriate manner. For example: “I have something sad to tell you. Grandma died today.” When it’s time, ask the child “Would you like to talk about what you’re feeling?” Or “Whenever you’re ready, we can talk about what might help you get through this.”
Helping teenagers
Teens may experience changes in sleep patterns, isolate themselves, appear irritable or frustrated, withdraw from activities and/or spend more time on technology. Talk to them about grief to promote healthy coping and acceptance. Teenagers may share grief with adults outside the family, like teachers or school counselors.
Helping young and middle-aged adults
Don’t be afraid to be the first to contact someone who is grieving. Many people hesitate to reach out to those who are grieving until they ask for support, but the griever may be too overwhelmed to ask. Don’t minimize the loss. Avoid saying “It was his/her time,” or “Time heals all wounds.” Spend more time listening.
Helping older adults
Older adults experience grief more than younger adults or children because natural loss occurs more frequently as a person ages. Spousal deaths are common as well as death of their peers, neighbors, friends, siblings and cousins. Sometimes older adults need more time to recognize their feelings. When they’re ready, spend time with them. Share memories of the person they lost. Engage in positive conversations.
Grieving resources
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration provides tips, helplines and treatment locaters for those coping with a disaster or traumatic event.
- Willow House supports children, families, schools and communities who cope with the death of a loved one.
- Suicide Awareness Voices of Education provides resources and support groups for people grieving suicide loss.
- Compassionate Friends supports bereaved families after a child’s death.
- The Dougy Center provides a safe place where children, teens, young adults and families can share experiences before and after a death.
- The American Counseling Association offers counseling articles and online courses.
When an individual’s grief over a loss — or multiple losses over time — affects their everyday behavior, they may need professional help. Primary care providers can discuss concerns and behavioral patterns to see if referrals to a mental health professional would be beneficial.
About the author: Kristyn Gregory, D.O., is a medical director of behavioral health for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.