Stress doesn’t discriminate against age, ethnicity, religion or sex. This common feeling can lead to an unhealthy body and immune system if it becomes chronic.
About 33% of people report feeling extreme stress, according to the American Institute of Stress. Roughly 77% of people experience stress that affects their physical health, and another 73% of people have stress that impacts their mental health.
Chronic vs. acute stress
Acute stress, or everyday stress, results from specific, unpredictable events or situations. Everyday stress might come from a near car accident or while preparing to give a presentation.
This type of stress can sometimes be good for individuals, because the cortisol released during these moments provides the energy the mind and body needs to deal with a challenge. Cortisol is the body’s primary stress hormone.
Chronic stress occurs when someone consistently feels pressured and overwhelmed. When a person fails to outright address the stresses of everyday life — such as finances, relationships and issues at work — they repeatedly release stress hormones. Since the body’s stress response system isn’t designed to be activated so often, the body and mind often suffer while experiencing this type of prolonged stress.
COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on stress
Nearly eight out of 10 Americans reported COVID-19 caused them stress, according to the American Psychological Association (APA).
Due to chronic stress caused by the pandemic, these physical and mental issues became more prevalent across the United States: alcohol use, sleep loss and weight gain.
Physical health was disregarded by Americans early in the pandemic. A survey conducted by the APA revealed that 47% of people delayed or canceled health care services. Another 53% reported being less physically active than they wanted. Ignoring physical health concerns can lead to mental health concerns.
Chronic stress risk factors
- Chronic physical illness or injury
- Emotional issues or disorders (anger, anxiety, depression, grief, low self-esteem, etc.)
- Excessive alcohol or drug use
- Traumatic life events (natural disasters, thefts, acts of physical and sexual assault, etc.)
- Genetics
- Lack of exercise
- Too much or too little sleep
- Unhealthy eating
Some risk factors — like substance use and sleep issues — have bidirectional relationships with chronic stress, meaning they can result from and cause chronic stress.
Negative health effects of chronic stress
If left untreated, chronic stress can lead to these physical health issues: frequent or serious colds, gastrointestinal problems, headaches and migraines, inflammatory bowel disease or irritable bowel syndrome, long-term heart and blood vessel problems, muscle tension and respiratory issues like shortness of breath and rapid breathing.
Manage and reduce chronic stress
Preventing and managing long-term stress can lower the risk for serious health conditions. Get regular exercise, adequate sleep (7-8 hours nightly) and maintain a social support network.
Those suffering from chronic stress may list their overwhelming projects and commitments. Identify priority tasks and cut others to mitigate stress. Setting realistic expectations and positively reframing seemingly stressful situations can make life more manageable. Try to keep challenges in perspective.
If overwhelming feelings of stress don’t subside, seek consultation. Meeting with a licensed mental health professional can help manage stress and lead to the behavioral changes needed to improve overall health.
