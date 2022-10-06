Ever since the July 15 Opinion page — which included three “Your Views” letters from women reviling “the extremist Supreme Court’” decision to overturn Roe v. Wade — and the countless other letters echoing similar sentiments to date, we have been contemplating a response.
First, in its opinion, SCOTUS argued that “our Constitution does not state or even imply that abortion is an inalienable right and, therefore, does not fall under federal jurisdiction.”
This decision does not end “the right” to have an abortion; it moves the issue from federal control to state control.
Speaking of this decision, one of the July 15th authors wrote: “If you are celebrating the reversal of Roe v. Wade, you are celebrating the death of human beings who will die because of your ‘celebration,’ “ yet she makes no mention of the babies who never had a chance to live in the first place.
She also wrote: “Shame on anyone who would celebrate the end of rights for others.” The fetuses that would become children have no rights? One wonders how she would now feel if her mother had invoked “family planning” because the writer’s birth would have been inconvenient?
She states that anyone who celebrates the removal of protections under Roe v. Wade is: “celebrating the death of your neighbors, your friends’ children or even your own.”
The celebration she refers to should be for the rights of unborn babies who have no voice. It also should be for the potential marginal increase in babies available for adoption and for those married couples unable to conceive who so desperately want a child.
It is safe to say there are zero aborted babies who support abortion on demand. Fully one half of all those babies would have grown up to become women. Think about that. We are not talking about forcing women to have babies conceived from rape, incest or in the cases of heath concerns for the mother. It’s primarily those abortions of convenience that confound us.
We wonder why there hasn’t been more discussion about the mother’s choice, albeit difficult, to make an adoption plan for her child. There are thousands of people who would love to adopt.
We also wonder how “abortion on demand” is now one of the main tenets of the Democratic Party, one that it hopes will lead to victory in the midterm election. How can denying the rights of the unborn to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” be a vote-getter?
Our daughter made the difficult choice 32 years ago when she was 17 and we just returned home from his wedding.
We thank God every day!
About the authors: Rick Abell is retired from the automotive industry, and Karen Abell is a retired teacher. They live in Traverse City.
