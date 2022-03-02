Drinking coffee is part of the day for more than 60% of Americans. About half of people in the United States also have at least one soda daily. Add tea, chocolate and energy drinks and that’s a lot of caffeine consumed.
Caffeine is a stimulant that affects the body’s central nervous system. It’s found naturally in coffee, tea and certain chocolates. It’s added to beverages and foods as an energy boost. For many, caffeine helps with waking up in the morning and allows for better concentration throughout the day. For those sensitive to caffeine, it may lead to headaches, rapid heart rate or trouble sleeping.
Caffeine in common drinks
About 400 milligrams (mg) of caffeine daily is safe for most adults, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This equals about 4 cups of coffee, 10 cans of cola or two energy shot drinks.
Caffeine in 8-ounce drinks:
- Brewed coffee: 96 mg
- Black tea: 47 mg
- Soda: 22 mg
Pregnant and breastfeeding women should talk with their doctor and limit caffeine intake to 200 mg daily or 2 cups of coffee. The American Academy of Pediatrics discourages children drinking caffeine beverages, but adolescents 12 and older should limit consumption to 100 mg per day (two to three cans of cola or one cup of coffee).
Because studies examining the link between high caffeine consumption and heart disease are conflicting, those with high blood pressure or who’ve had a heart attack should discuss caffeine consumption with their physician.
Processing caffeine
Many people feel the effects of caffeine within 15 minutes. In the bloodstream, caffeine peaks an hour after that first drink. It can stay at this level for several hours.
Digesting caffeine
The stimulant activity of caffeine isn’t limited to our brain. Caffeine stimulates muscle contractions in the colon. These contractions promote peristalsis, or the contraction and relaxation of muscles, which can help promote a bowel movement. However, caffeine doesn’t always cause a bowel movement. Caffeine is a diuretic, which can increase urination and cause constipation.
Caffeine takes while to digest. Up to six hours after drinking a caffeinated beverage, about half of caffeine remains in the system. It can take up to 10 hours for caffeine to completely leave the bloodstream. Caffeine can also make it difficult to sleep at night. To prevent sleep disruption, some may need to avoid caffeinate about six hours before bedtime.
Coffee consumption can pose issues for individuals with gastrointestinal conditions including Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and irritable bowel syndrome. For these individuals, it’s best to avoid caffeine during a flareup. Because of the acidic nature of coffee, it can disrupt the intestinal lining and exacerbate symptoms for those with gastritis or reflux.
What to drink in the morning
Because many wake up feeling dehydrated after not drinking anything for six to eight hours, try these before anything caffeinated:
- A glass or two of lukewarm water
- A cup of herbal tea
- Water with lemon
- A breakfast food
Caffeine affects individuals differently. While some experience the effects for a couple hours, others may need to curb caffeine consumption in the afternoon to get a quality night of sleep.
About the author: Shanthi Appelo is a registered dietitian and health and wellness spokesperson at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. Visit AHealthierMichigan.org for more health tips and information.
