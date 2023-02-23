Housing should be a human right. But, unfortunately, until we all work our way out of an economic system that commodifies housing, we will have to work within the narrow confines of basic economics: supply and demand. In our current state, demand supersedes supply.
Housing supply will never meet the demand quickly enough; we’re too far behind. But the actions we take today — supporting and passing reforms such as rezoning, uncapping ADUs, Neighborhood Enterprise Zones and striving to create the 15-minute neighborhood — will help to alleviate the housing crunch for future generations.
This is a housing crunch that has been looming for a long time and, in our complacency, was allowed by us all.
Generations to follow already face disadvantages in so many ways: environmentally, economically, educationally. But we, as the current citizens, cannot create further disadvantages for those already facing so many difficulties.
We have an opportunity to help a generation of people who aren’t even currently here. They can’t thank us now, but we’ll thank ourselves as we hear more children playing, meet more neighbors on bikes and see friendships grow along the sidewalk.
As parents age, they move into smaller houses or leave for warmer weather. Their children, if lucky, may gain ownership of their house. What the goals listed above also do is give a generation that has more directly experienced the housing crunch the opportunity to help meet the demand. Maybe a younger sibling is looking for a place to live and the older one can build a garage apartment. Or a friend is looking to move to Traverse City after years of visiting and a standalone home is planned for the backyard.
No one has to do anything under these reforms; there’s nothing forceful about them. But we, as a city, should be constantly asking ourselves if we are putting up the barriers that prevent people from doing what we need them to do – what future generations need us to do.
To speak of a couple of affordable housing projects with a tone of elucidation, or to correlate a trail widening as causation for inaction toward resolving our problem, is all folly. If it were that simple, two projects years ago would have prevented it from becoming an issue. Correlation is not always causation. Sometimes a separate project is just a separate project. I find the spurious claims confusing.
It’s all complicated and deserves a multi-pronged approach. Yes, build more affordable housing where it fits in the city. But more is more in this case and we need more housing of all kinds. Reforms can allow more. A trail expansion is a gift to all who want to live a less car-dependent life in Traverse City.
I fully understand that Traverse City isn’t going to solve the world’s housing issue alone, but we can — and should — lead the charge in northern Lower Michigan.
Supporting the reforms posed by city staff members is the beginning of a successful life for future generations — and ourselves.
About the author: Shea O’Brien is an advocate for inclusive housing and the future of Traverse City. He lives in Traverse City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.