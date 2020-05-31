The COVID-19 crisis has rapidly introduced unforeseen challenges and concerns for homeowners and renters across Michigan.
As businesses across northern Michigan begin the process of reopening, many Grand Traverse County residents are still struggling to meet their monthly mortgage or rental payments — with many homeowners wondering: Will I be able to keep my home?
At the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA), our mission is to make Michigan a place where all people have access to quality affordable housing. This involves overseeing and managing state and federal programs and services intended to keep residents in their homes. These resources are available to residents across Michigan, including those in Grand Traverse County.
Grand Traverse County residents have various housing resources available to them to help navigate this difficult time, including:
- Mortgage Assistance: Homeowners struggling to pay their monthly mortgage payment should proactively call their loan servicer to discuss their options, which could include a forbearance — an agreement between the homeowner and mortgage lender that temporarily delays payments. While these payments will need to be paid at a later date, the forbearance provides the homeowner with a plan to get current over a specified time.
- MiMortgage Relief Partnership: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently announced the MiMortgage Relief Partnership, which provides a 90-day grace period for payments, or possibly reduced payments, to those struggling financially. These programs offer Grand Traverse County homeowners temporary relief and provide extra time to get their finances in order. While these programs are available, many lenders will still take steps toward foreclosure if homeowners aren’t making payments. If residents struggling to make payments contact their lenders now, they can work with providers to identify other options and stop the foreclosure process from happening.
- Housing Counselors: MSHDA has a statewide network of housing counselors certified through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)available to help. Our housing counselors can assess the unique financial situations of residents to help avoid increasing debts and financial losses due to the COVID-19 crisis. Counselors can help homeowners understand recent changes in Michigan foreclosure laws due to COVID-19 and educate them on how to navigate the current moratorium on foreclosures and evictions. Finally, our housing counselors can work directly with landlords to stave off eviction for those who rent or own a mobile home. A complete list of local housing experts is available here.
When times get tough — whether due to job loss, illness or other unforeseen circumstances — MSHDA is here to help.
As the pandemic continues, MSHDA is working to keep Michigan residents in the know on resources available to them. The state of Michigan’s full list of guidance and response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis is available here.
About the Author: Mary Townley serves as director of homeownership for MSHDA, which provides financial and technical assistance through public and private partnerships to create and preserve safe and decent affordable housing, engage in community economic development activities and address homeless issues. More information on MSHDA is available on its website.
