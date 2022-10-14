By Shea O’brien
When writing an opinion concerning housing in Traverse City, I try to think of all the people who want to live in the city proper, but are currently unable to do so; those who are forced to live in Kingsley, Benzie or further out.
There’s nothing wrong with those places; some may choose it. But, for many, Traverse City is the place to be.
The most important person I keep at the forefront of my mind as I type this is my younger sister. She has lived here her entire life, born at Munson, raised in the Traverse Heights neighborhood, my first best friend. Now she’s struggling to find a place she can call her own in the city she calls home.
I owe my sister an apology: I’m sorry that you’ve known for so long that Traverse City is the place you want to live and thrive and yet you still struggle. I’m sorry you struggle, having done everything that everyone has told you to do to achieve this goal. You work hard, you save, you study and, still, you struggle. I’m sorry that, even though you manage a store downtown, you are still unable to find a house of your own in the city you were born in.
There are residents in Traverse City who would say, “This is how it has been for a long time. I went through it and I’m better for it. Why shouldn’t you go through it?”
That callousness is unbearable and it’s frustrating simply thinking about it. I am most sorry that I can’t protect you from these most un-empathetic words. I am sorry that others are convinced of their validity. I think of you, my sister, whenever I have conversations regarding housing.
Young, smart, hardworking; we read about how this is what we need from newcomers to make Traverse City better. And, yet, you’re here and you want to stay. You were born here. You grew up here. You studied here. You’re working hard to remain here. And yet many residents would support policies that chase you from the city limits out of some sort of protectionism of a callous building struggle they didn’t even enjoy.
I know there are some who will read this and think I’m using you and your story for some sort of political gain. The problem I have with this thought is that housing isn’t political, shouldn’t be political, and yet we’ve politicized it.
My response to them: To what end? The end of the mental and emotional stability a walk, bike or bus ride to work brings. The end of personally gainful and uplifting economics that a house builds. The end of a regenerative employee base to support local businesses. The end of the innovative progress that youth can bring.
This isn’t a political letter. This is an apology long overdue from an older sibling to a younger one.
I’m working hard to make up for my and other residents’ missteps. We owe you better.
About the author: Shea O’Brien is an advocate for inclusive housing and the future of Traverse City. He lives in Traverse City.
