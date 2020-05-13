Americans deserve access to clean drinking water. In 1972, Congress enacted the bipartisan Clean Water Act to protect our nation’s streams and wetlands. In 2020, advocates go to court to fight against the Trump administration’s Dirty Water Rule, which will wipe out many vital protections.
We need the protections of the Clean Water Act. Clean water doesn’t start at a water treatment plant or faucet, but in a lake, stream or as groundwater. Water must be protected everywhere, not just where boats and freight travel, but at the sources — wetlands, small streams, inland lakes. With major contamination in drinking water — such as PFAS, sewage from humans and livestock and industrial operations like resource extraction — we need the Clean Water Act to preserve drinking water, recreational opportunities and commerce for today and our grandchildren.
The Clean Water Act aims to set limits on pollution in streams, rivers, lakes and wetlands and protect public health. The Dirty Water Rule reduces the bodies of water that are protected — gutting federal safeguards for millions of miles of streams and half our nation’s wetlands. Streams that provide drinking water for tens of millions of people, wetlands that filter pollution and protect from flooding, and the waters that we fish and swim in would be exposed to increased levels of pollution. Public health should be the administration’s top priority. Slashing clean water protections makes us more vulnerable.
Clean water is everybody’s responsibility, but the Trump administration doesn’t agree. By reducing protections on our waterways, big polluters can contaminate water sources with little to no accountability. Innumerable bodies of water in Michigan and across the country will be open to destruction. This is special treatment to corporate interests, like pipeline operators and fossil fuel companies, at the expense of our health.
Too many communities cannot access safe and reliable drinking water and low-income communities and communities of color are often disproportionately impacted by polluted water. Where you live shouldn’t determine if you have safe drinking water, but unfortunately that is happening. The Dirty Water Rule only exacerbates this problem of inequality and decreased access to clean water. We should do more to keep our water resources protected and safe.
Not only is clean water essential to our health and well-being, it’s an essential part of our economy. Outdoor recreation is one of our country’s most viable economic sectors, generating $200 billion annually. Hiking, fishing and hunting rely on access to clean water. The money people put toward outdoor recreation supports everything from equipment manufacturing to small, local businesses. Now, people look to the outdoors for entertainment and relaxation during these uncertain times. Rural communities depend on this income to keep their economy afloat for the rest of the year. The Dirty Water Rule puts this at risk for corporate profit.
Our livelihoods depend on clean water. Corporations — which are let off the hook for polluting our waters — will profit. We must stop the Dirty Water Rule and ensure our communities can access the clean water we deserve.
About the author: Jill Ryan is the executive director of Freshwater Future, a nonprofit organization helping communities throughout the Great Lakes region protect and restore their water. She received a bachelor’s degree in biology from Grand Valley State University, a master’s in zoology from the University of Maine and a law degree from Case Western Reserve University in Ohio.
