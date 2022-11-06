There are many reasons why buildings should be no taller than three or four stories high — primarily so that they are accessible “on foot” — but I just found a new one, a wonderful new reason why buildings should not be over-tall.
For long, I’ve fought for the density that can be packed into “row” houses no taller than three or four stories high. Why? Because you can’t see them. What?
I was biking along Front Street trying to find the bus station on Hall Street. I turned to bike toward the bay on some small side street I couldn’t remember. What? Where am I? I am baffled. Row upon row of new, three stories high, almost finished apartments? Condos? What are they? There must be 10 in a row there.
I hadn’t seen them before. I’ve been on Front Street many times, drove on the Parkway. Are they hidden? No, but they are in scale with everything around them. They don’t stick out and, as I start glancing around, I saw another apartment complex, and yet another. They are there — far away, nearby — spread out, integrated. None towers over the other. The whole complex — all of them around me in Traverse City — are hidden until you stumble upon them, confront them head-on.
This is all so wonderful — and terrible. Wonderful because density downtown, especially housing density, is great for downtown Traverse City. Terrible? All these people living there must bring their cars to our downtown. Traverse City does not have an adequate-for-their-needs public transportation system. You really cannot rely on others — cabs, buses — to take you anywhere.
Every problem is an opportunity. Now is the time to create a wonderful public transportation system in Traverse City. How frequent? Encompassing what area? All that to-be-determined. But, suddenly, we have a “captive” audience.
Either we must learn to live with horrendous traffic inside Traverse City, with all those people who can suddenly live in town — and just outside of town where tons of housing is suddenly being built.
Or we could create a truly “captive” audience. No one can drive a car inside “these” boundaries — and inside these boundaries, you will find lovely, cheap, frequent public transportation. The views outside the windows of those sections of the track that go along the bay, those sections alone are worth the price of a ticket.
Hooray for four-story houses/housing. Hooray for Traverse City citizens who stuck to their guns for no taller buildings.
Will our reward be a town free of cars, full of lovely public transportation? Lovely? Think of “public transportation” inside Disneyland — that will be our public transportation.
