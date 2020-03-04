Read by Grade Three is the name of a bill passed by the state legislature and signed into law by Gov. Snyder in 2016.
One of its provisions states that, with noted exceptions, a child may be retained in third grade if he/she fails the test. Exceptions include children whose first language is not English, those who have been transferred from other schools or individuals with special educational needs.
Opposition to the law has come from educators and researchers who anticipate severe problems for schools, families and children. Numerous studies have shown that retaining students is associated with lowered self-esteem and its associated behavior problems, lower achievement in academic areas when compared to similar students who had not been retained, and increased likelihood of dropping out before graduation.
The impact of retention hits minority schools hardest, with as many as 50 percent of students in some classrooms being at risk of retention.
The MSTEP reading test for third grade consists of a set of multiple-choice questions, only some of them counting towards a pass-fail score. Students can fail to meet that score for many reasons unrelated to the exceptions noted above: “freezing up” under stressful test taking conditions, school missed because of illness, a childhood of homelessness or neglect or inadequate school reading programs.
Those who favor retention point to low student achievement in reading and mathematics, insisting that holding students back will make a difference. Research casts doubt on that conclusion: After a few years the apparent advance in achievement vanishes when retained students are compared with those who were not retained. As educators have long noticed, students do not fit neatly into boxes all developing at the same rate — some will take longer to reach the goal.
Proponents of retention reject social promotion — keeping students with their peers for social reasons — as, perhaps, they should. A third pathway is open, however: offer special reading help in succeeding grades, while passing all students to the fourth grade. Such a plan might cost less money in comparison to having them spend an extra year in the public schools.
What can parents do if their child fails the test?
The law states that a principal and the superintendent can overrule a decision if it is in the best interest of the student.
Parents can meet school officials, and ask them to explain why retention is the best option. They can ask focused questions about why their child needs to sit through the same lessons in other subjects they did the previous year. They can ask what sorts of reading interventions are going to be tried and why they couldn’t be done in the next grade.
Working together, parents and schools can insure that students are not targets of this poorly thought-out legislation. Young people should not be sacrificed to serve unrealistic ends so poorly supported by the experience of researchers and educators.
About the author: Richard Fidler taught science in Traverse area public schools for 31 years. He earned a doctorate in science education at the University of Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.