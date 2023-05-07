The so-called “rejection” by the Michigan Department of Resources is misleading. Essentially, the DNR approved an expansion — albeit not the 162,000 acres initially proposed — but one that encompasses 52,000 acres.
What was rejected was a long-term lease giving Camp Grayling carte blanche access to the six proposed expansion areas surrounding the camp because most of the acreage was not legally available for leasing.
The “rejection” has morphed into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the military and the DNR, which allows for short-term leases (Special Use Permits) in more specific locations within the originally proposed areas.
Thus, Camp Grayling gets what it wanted — a completely unjustified larger footprint — over the strong, justified objections of the citizens who live, recreate and vacation in the area.
More than 60 governmental agencies (e.g., townships, counties, road commissions), tribal governments, environmental, sports and citizen groups have strongly opposed any new land additions for the National Guard.
Already the largest National Guard training facility, Camp Grayling proposed to double its size “to become the premier joint training location for the National Guard.”
At its current size, Camp Grayling is already a premier training location, irrespective of the hyperbole.
Consider, however, that Camp Grayling does not utilize nearly 50% of the land currently have within its boundaries. Justification as to why these activities cannot be done within these boundaries has not been stated. In fact, these proposed activities are being done at other military bases that have much smaller footprints. After many months of hearings, the military has not provided an identifiable “need” for expansion. It’s still a “want.”
We also should remember that Camp Grayling is located in the heart of two of the most ionic fragile watersheds in Michigan, Au Sable and Manistee, and with expansion, Muskegon. These watersheds are recognized worldwide. Any expansion of military activities is incompatible with maintaining the health of these watersheds and the enjoyment of these natural resources by citizens and, thus, this decision by the DNR is not a “win” for the health of the watersheds or for the people.
Our position on this matter has not changed. We are strongly opposed to the MOU and argue that not one additional acre for training is needed. We are disappointed and puzzled as to why Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state DNR have approved the use of additional public lands for training in light of the lack of justification and the unusually strong and unusually unified public opposition.
The MOU has a termination clause, and we strongly urge these public servants to use this clause to stop any use of public lands outside the current Camp Grayling boundaries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.