National Volunteer Week is April 17-23, which is a seven-day opportunity to show our appreciation for the world that is possible because of volunteers. The selfless acts of community are a force that is changing the world. At United Way of Northwest Michigan (UWNWMI), we are celebrating National Volunteer Week with our Day of Action. For the entirety of the week-long celebration, agencies are posting their volunteer needs in Volunteer Center, and volunteers can search for opportunities under the Day of Action initiative. Our region is supported on the backs of volunteers. Organizations throughout northern Michigan have been run through the efforts of involved and caring community members.
Due to COVID restrictions, deaths and precautions, many of our previous volunteers have disappeared, leaving so many worthy agencies without the capacity to continue operating. While ARPA dollars and CARES cash have trickled down to larger organizations in our area, smaller ones are without the staff to seek out dollars or follow through with grant requirements. The single biggest hurdle they often face is doing the day-to-day operations that serve their populations in the most impactful way.
How can concerned community members help their neighbors and make a difference? The single biggest way to make any impact is to volunteer. It doesn’t have to be a monumental commitment. It can involve a one-time one-hour act of service. Area Agency on Aging, for example, needs help with spring cleaning and is looking for any amount of a time commitment on Day of Action. Two other agencies — Northwest Michigan Supportive Housing and Great Lake Children’s Museum — are both looking for spring cleanup assistance as well. Au Sable Institute is looking for people to get their hands dirty on Friday and help with transplanting native seedlings. Our on-going agency needs run the gambit from board members to drivers, with every need in between. Most needs can be tailored to fit the skills and time commitment level of the volunteer. We even have youth volunteering opportunities. Volunteers are a hot commodity!
Through our partnership with Northwest Michigan Association of Volunteer Administrators (NMAVA), we are showing our appreciation for the volunteers that are changing our region for the better with Growing Volunteers. Growing Volunteers is open for all ages on Friday, April 22 at the Traverse City Senior Center, and we are offering pots, soil, seeds and a little hope. By planting the seeds of volunteerism, we hope to grow future generations of civically involved community members. Participants get to take home a little Earth Day treat that will bear much fruit. While one little plant can’t adequately express our heartfelt appreciation for all our volunteers do to keep our community running, we hope that it showcases that one little act, one little moment given for others, can have profound outcomes. All of these little outpourings of self help us stand united as a resilient community. Won’t you join us?
