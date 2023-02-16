Close to 1 million troops, accompanied by their families, were stationed at Camp Lejeune from 1953-1987. During that time, they came in contact with hazardous substances from on-site and off-base sources in the form of volatile organic compounds found in solvents, degreasers, oil, radioactive waste and industrial chemicals. More than 60 toxins were found across the base’s grounds in concentrations exceeding EPA safety levels by 240 to 3,400 times. Prolonged exposure to such harmful toxins leads to their build-up in the organism and can gradually affect human health by triggering life-threatening conditions, including multiple forms of cancer.
The VA established guidelines outlining eligibility and employed “subject matter experts” tasked with evaluating each claim’s service connection. Problems began surfacing after an independent investigation uncovered the questionable credentials of some of the department’s specialists, noting that, while they were skilled in preventive and general medicine, they were woefully underprepared to analyze conditions linked to Camp Lejeune’s contamination.
The VA’s controversial policy resulted in a dramatic decline in disability claim approvals across the country, falling from a previous 25% average to a paltry 1-4.5% between 2013 and 2016. In 2017, the department established a list of eight diseases that would be granted a service connection to Camp Lejeune’s contamination, but veterans have noted that it doesn’t cover all of the afflictions that can arise from exposure to the base’s toxins.
For all of its infamy, Camp Lejeune is merely one of the more than 700 contaminated army bases across the U.S., and veterans have been exposed to various health hazards while serving abroad — from the Agent Orange used in Vietnam to Iraq’s infamous burn pits.
The Honoring Our PACT Act is an important step forward, but, sadly, many veterans died before witnessing the progress which has only been achieved recently. Veterans represent a significant, but often overlooked, segment of our society, and many initiatives, such as the Heroes & Sacrifices campaign, aim to show their appreciation for their loyal service.
As part of the wider Kindness Campaign, the initiative brings together several veteran-owned businesses with whom we collaborate to provide gift baskets to veterans stricken with cancer and other life-threatening conditions, letting them know they are valued and respected.
About the author: Jonathan Sharp is chief financial officer at the Birmingham, Alabama-based Environmental Litigation Group P.C. The law firm specializes in toxic exposure litigation and helps individuals impacted by toxins on U.S. Army installations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.