By Kris Thomas
Help fill our neighbors’ empty bowls
Empty Bowls: In Antrim County, 14.3% of children are food insecure.
Empty Bowls: In Benzie County, 8% of residents use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Empty Bowls: In Grand Traverse County, 9% of households visit food pantries.
Empty Bowls: In Kalkaska County, 17% of children qualify for federal food programs.
Empty Bowls: In Leelanau County, 7% of households are served by Northwest Food Coalition members.
The prevalence of neighbors with empty bowls is heartbreaking and, at times, seems daunting to address. Fortunately, organizations in our community have developed an effective way to collaborate to fill those empty bowls with healthy, nutritious, locally-produced food.
In 2018, the Northwest Food Coalition (NFC) established its Farm2Neighbor Program to provide for the purchase of locally-produced food for distribution at its 70-plus member food pantries and meal sites for our neighbors struggling to fill their empty bowls.
Since that time, the collaborative efforts of our local farmers, Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency, Groundwork, Food Rescue, the NFC and our community to implement the program have resulted in its tremendous growth.
From just eight local farmers participating in the 2018 inaugural Farm2Neighbor season, the number of healthy, nutritious food providers has grown to 30 in just five years.
And because of the tremendous financial support from our community, locally-produced food purchases have grown from just $7,240 in 2018 to $195,000 in a single year.
Farm2Neighbor is not only having a positive impact on the food security of individuals with empty bowls, it also is having a positive impact on the food security of our community by supporting our local farmers — a win-win for Northwest Michigan!
How can you help?
On April 30, for the first time, volunteers for the NFC are hosting the annual Empty Bowls fundraising event. Proceeds from the event will support the Farm2Neighbor Program. Please join us that day at the Traverse City Civic Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to do your part in filling our neighbors’ empty bowls with healthy, nutritious, locally-produced food.
At the event, you will enjoy soup and bread prepared by local chefs and bakers, music and bowl-making demonstrations. You also will have the opportunity to select a beautifully-crafted, locally-made bowl to take home as a reminder of the need in our area — and of your support.
For tickets to the event or to make a donation to the Farm2Neighbor Program, go to www.northwestmifoodcoalition.org. Thank you in advance for supporting our community by helping us fill our neighbors’ empty bowls.
About the author: Kris Thomas led a food security study for the Benzie Sunrise Rotary Club in 2014 and, since that time, has volunteered in different capacities to alleviate hunger in Northwest Michigan.
