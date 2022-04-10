As the war in Ukraine becomes more brutal, inhumane and heartbreaking, my emotions teeter between grief and guilt. Perhaps, like me, you are feeling guilty that we are able to live in our safe and beautiful corner of Michigan; that we can wrap our arms around our children; that we can celebrate with our friends and families while others are literally fighting for their lives.
My grief comes from my personal experience. I lived in Kyiv. A chapter of my life was written there. Those bomb shelters were my metro stations. I drove the streets now covered with bodies. The people fleeing their homes are my friends.
Everyone experiences guilt and grief differently, but for me, I’m always on edge. Waiting on a text response that takes too long? Maybe something happened. Unexpected notification on my phone? Maybe something happened. Avoiding the news altogether? Maybe something happened.
This guilt, it freezes us. It causes us to question our humanity. It gives us permission to ignore the headlines, the statistics, and the suffering. We become so overwhelmed by the choices we need to make that we become paralyzed, hoping this feeling will pass so we can return to our comfortable ignorance.
My grief is different from those of friends living in or fleeing from Ukraine. It’s different from the grief you may be experiencing. But we are all grieving.
Social scientists refer to these raw, innermost feelings as survivor’s guilt or vicarious grief. It happens when we witness an extreme change or another’s community’s loss — widespread tragedies like wars or natural disasters with mass casualties. Not unlike individual guilt or grief, there is a feeling of lack of control. We were unable to prevent the loss or change, and we feel powerless in its wake.
The war in Ukraine is a devastating, unimaginable nightmare, but we do have power. And when we come together to aid people suffering a world away, we can channel our emotions for good.
In Traverse City, this looks like a Ukraine Relief Fundraiser at the City Opera House or stopping into My Secret Stash to purchase artwork by Ukrainian artists. It’s buying bandages, diapers and pain medication during your weekly grocery trip and dropping them off at Slavic Evangelical Church. It’s knowing your strengths and unique abilities, and offering them back to those in need. It could be making soup for a fundraiser, packing boxes of supplies, writing a check or talking to your children about the injustice of war. It’s practical. Personal. And intentional.
So take this guilt — this grief, helplessness and pain — and turn it into action. More importantly, turn it into living. Because living a rich, meaningful life is the single largest threat to Putin’s regime and it’s the one thing for which Ukrainians continue to fight.
