Death touches everyone’s lives at some point. It leaves people who are grieving — or don’t know how to grieve.
Jamie was 8 when his dad died of cancer. Adults talked in whispers that confused him. Why couldn’t they talk to him? Many adults cried, which made him cry too.
He felt angry, betrayed and lonely. He received gifts, but that increased his frustration. “Like a toy could ever replace my dad,” he thought. It seemed nobody understood or cared.
When Jamie turned 10, his mom noticed his anger increasing. He didn’t care about baseball, which he enjoyed when his dad was alive. He wasn’t the same happy boy anymore.
More children grieve than we realize: 1 out of 20 children experience a parent’s death before graduating high school, while 1 out of 5 children face death of someone close to them. (www.childrensgriefawarenessday.org)
Children process life events differently than adults. When a child experiences a tough time — a friend moving, bullying or the emotions of growing up — they need loving and well-equipped adults who support them.
When loss strikes a family, adults are hurting and dealing with anger, denial and roller coaster of emotions. So, kids often aren’t supported in ways that work for them.
Camp Hope, hosted at Camp Lael in Lapeer, is an overnight experience that equips kids with coping mechanisms that help them understand grief and process loss in small doses. Interactive activities foster a safe environment where kids share their stories. Many kids speak about their loss for the first time at camp.
When kids arrive, many are withdrawn, shy and unsure. When they leave, they hug, sing, laugh and share stories as if they’ve been lifelong friends.
Jamie wasn’t happy that mom sentenced him to three days away. But when he returned, he proudly told his mom he had the time of his life. Later, he said he wanted to rejoin his little league team. His mother saw a glimpse of the “old Jamie,” which aided her healing too.
A bereavement social worker saw the need for Camp Hope more than 15 years ago. Her work focused on grieving adults; if there were kids involved, they weren’t included in the process. She and her colleagues wanted to fill this void.
Camp Hope serves children who’ve lost parents, siblings and grandparents. Recently, we’ve seen an increase in children whose loss is the result of the opioid epidemic, suicide or violence.
When we learn of these issues, we don’t consider how it impacts kids. Scars are forming that, unless addressed, can be life-altering in the wrong ways.
Camp Hope doesn’t “fix” kids. It equips them. They come to camp frustrated and confused, feeling alone on their journey of grief. They leave camp feeling like they’ve honored their loved one, learned skills to cope with icky feelings and met fellow sojourners who lightened their hearts — and their load.
People who believe in the power of hope support Camp Hope so kids can attend for free. That’s the power of healing, community and love.
