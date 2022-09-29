Great Lakes tunnel unlikely
The Army Corps of Engineers tunnel review is under way, at taxpayer expense, yet Enbridge is unlikely to build a tunnel.
Just “proposing” a tunnel meets its goal to operate Line 5 as long as possible. Enbridge complained of losing $1.76 million each day that Line 5 was shut down in 2020, so Line 5 will earn billions operating during the years of tunnel review.
The tunnel proposal is a well-orchestrated Enbridge scheme to keep the 70-year-old Line 5 operating beyond its intended 50 years. So far, it’s working.
Consider these questions:
1. Why build a tunnel when Line 5 oil could reach the same Ontario destination by going around Lake Michigan in 7-year-old Enbridge Line 78? This line was rebuilt with excess capacity after the 2010 Kalamazoo spill.
2. Why build a 4-mile tunnel while ignoring the other 641 miles of Line 5 which has leaked Canadian oil 33 times across Michigan? It parallels U.S. 2 along the Upper Peninsula shoreline.
3. Why invest billions in an oil tunnel when the world is moving away from fossil fuels? Enbridge placed escape clauses into the 2018 tunnel agreement, so it could back out. Enbridge documents indicate a tunnel would likely be obsolete within 20 years of completion.
4. Why bore a tunnel directly below a still-operating Line 5 in need of replacement? Old Line 5 is to shut down when the new Line 5, in a tunnel, is ready. Does the lack of borings and other cautions indicate lack of intent to build a tunnel?
5. Why go through tunnel approval when Enbridge has said that, if the tunnel is not approved, it will just continue to operate Line 5? Line 5 has been allowed to operate despite Michigan’s 2021 shutdown order; will this defiance be allowed to continue?
Clearly, Enbridge has no shutdown plan for Line 5. Will Enbridge keep Line 5 going until it ruptures? We cannot afford to wait and see.
The Great Lakes need protection — now.
