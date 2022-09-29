About the author: Barbara Stamiris, of Traverse City, is a longtime environmental activist. She serves on the board of the Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council, is a member of the League of Women Voters and is active with Oil and Water Don't Mix. She testified before Congress in 1983 about safety issues at the nuclear plant in Midland, Mich. She was named Volunteer Environmentalist of the Year in 2019 by NMEAC.