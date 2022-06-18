Waterfront communities and the abundant fresh water of northern Michigan are central to the region’s culture, tourism and agriculture-based economy, and ecology.
As an energy company proudly operating in northern Michigan for nearly 70 years, Enbridge and our team that lives in the area are committed to protecting this beautiful part of Michigan and helping grow prosperity for generations to come. One of the key ways in which we are contributing is through the Great Lakes Tunnel project, a modernization project that will make our already safe Line 5 pipeline even safer while equipping it to meet growing and future demands of homes, businesses and communities located throughout the Great Lakes region.
Our Great Lakes Tunnel project is one of Enbridge’s top priorities. The project will achieve three major goals: protect the waters of the Great Lakes, ensure ongoing access to affordable energy, and improve Michigan’s connectivity for public services like broadband. It will also support our business to serve our customers and their energy needs.
Locating the pipeline replacement segment inside the tunnel well-beneath the lakebed will virtually eliminate the chance of a release into the waters of northern Michigan. Building the tunnel will create jobs for northern Michigan’s tradespeople and opportunities for many northern Michigan small and family-owned businesses during construction.
The Great Lakes Tunnel project is widely publicly supported at a pivotal time when concern over energy affordability is high and support grows for an all-in fossil and renewable energy mix to avoid energy shortages and budget-busting energy bills.
Northern Michigan-based oil producers, who employ tens of thousands of area workers, use Line 5 to deliver their product safely and efficiently to the region’s refineries where it is processed into gasoline, jet fuel, propane and more. Without access to shipping on Line 5, they would be forced to use hundreds of semi-trucks and rail cars to meet transportation needs, adding — not reducing — safety and efficiency associated with pipelines.
As the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) — Michigan’s energy infrastructure planning agency — prepares to announce its decision whether to approve the pipeline replacement project, the agency’s professional staff reviewing the plan have recognized the vital importance of the energy the pipeline delivers to Michigan, and “…that the replacement of the (pipelines) with a new pipeline in a tunnel below the lakebed serves a public need, is in the public interest, and is the best option…”
There is a lot of good at stake for northern Michigan; Enbridge is committed to being part of it.
