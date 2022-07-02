The “Great Lakes Tunnel is a top priority” to Enbridge — for profit, not for Great Lakes protection. The June 18 Enbridge Op-Ed claims a tunnel will protect the Great Lakes, as though it already existed. In fact, it does the opposite. By proposing a tunnel, Enbridge is allowed to operate Line 5 until the tunnel is finished and Line 5 nears 80. Line 5 earns almost $2-million per day so Enbridge overlooks its unsafe condition. If Enbridge truly wanted to protect the Great Lakes, it would build a pipeline across Canada, or use its 7-year old pipeline around the lakes.
Instead, Enbridge plans to bore a massive tunnel directly below Line 5 while it still operates. Tunnel experts warn of a methane explosion, like the 1971 one that killed 22 in a Detroit tunnel. The low point of this tunnel design makes it especially susceptible to collecting methane present in the water. There is no margin for error in building or operating this tunnel. One spark could make it explode like a giant pipe-bomb.
A less dramatic, but more powerful reason to not build a tunnel is that it is not needed.
Regulatory agencies assessing the tunnel must consider safety, environmental impacts and whether “feasible alternatives” exist. Michigan has alternative means to deliver needed propane and doesn’t need the fraction of oil it gets from Line 5. Canadian oil has leaked 33 times in Michigan on its way to Ontario and a 4-mile tunnel ignores the other 641 miles of Line 5, also in critical condition.
At the 2018 Anchor-Strike Hearing, a federal expert called the Mackinac Straits “the worst place in the U.S. for an oil pipeline.” Choosing to risk the Great Lakes when other options exist, is unfathomable. The 7-year-old pipeline around the lakes was rebuilt with excess capacity after the 2010 Kalamazoo oil spill. Both pipelines reach Ontario refineries, but Enbridge prefers the more profitable 70-year-old Line 5.
When Michigan ordered Line 5 shut down for safety in 2021, Enbridge defied the order, suing Michigan. As long as its lawsuits are ongoing, Enbridge is allowed to operate Line 5, exploiting both our waters and our legal system, while it earns billions, even if a tunnel is never built. If the tunnel is not approved, Enbridge has said it will continue to operate old Line 5. In other words — until it can’t.
National Geographic calls the Great Lakes “the irreplaceable fragile ecosystem ... that our planet needs to survive,” but Enbridge risks them for profit as if it owned them. Legally, President Biden could shut down Line 5 tomorrow, but high gas prices have made the shutdown of any pipeline politically risky. So Enbridge is poised to operate Line 5 until it ruptures, unless the president rises above political pressure and the nation joins him to save the Great Lakes — in time.
About the author: Barbara Stamiris, of Traverse City, is a long-time environmental activist. She serves on the board of the Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council, is a member of the League of Women Voters and is active with Oil and Water Don’t Mix. She testified before Congress in 1983 about safety issues at the nuclear plant in Midland, Michigan. She was named Volunteer Environmentalist of the Year in 2019 by NMEAC.
