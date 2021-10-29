Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed my plan to override a bureaucratic order that effectively made feeding birds a crime in most of Michigan. Repeatedly, the governor shows preference for broad restrictions on Michiganders by executive order — going around the people’s voice in the legislature.
The order against bird feeding was handed down by the Natural Resources Commission (NRC) and not for any reason related to helping Michigan’s bird population. It’s intended to reduce the spread of disease in deer and elk, like chronic wasting disease (CWD) and bovine tuberculosis, but the order prohibits any animal feeding if deer or elk get at the feed.
I introduced House Bill 4088 to protect birdwatchers from prosecution by authorizing wildlife and bird feeding. Someone intending to view animals recreationally or to prevent starvation could place, scatter or distribute up to two gallons of feed within 300 feet of a residence.
Gov. Whitmer said the restrictive order from the NRC that practically bans bird feeding is “based on strong scientific evidence.” However, when the Department of Natural Resources testified in the legislature against my bill, the Wildlife Division chief admitted he wasn’t aware of history, science or study demonstrating that backyard bird feeding spreads CWD or bovine tuberculosis.
The governor’s veto and NRC order are a ridiculous overreach. In 2010, I was ticketed under an earlier version of the feeding order because some deer came to my bird feeders in Gaylord. My case was dismissed. That ban was lifted in 2011, but the order reemerged a few years ago.
The feeding ban is concerning because of the consequences for Michigan bird-watchers and how it was enacted. The order was adopted by NRC bureaucratic appointees, not elected representatives. Lawmakers are chosen to represent various viewpoints and interests across Michigan. They bring their communities’ perspectives to the forefront when laws are made. But often, governors and bureaucrats claim their own authority to create consequential restrictions for our state.
During the pandemic, we witnessed this claim of authority beyond outdoor recreation, impacting families’ livelihoods. For over a year, Gov. Whitmer imposed strict requirements by unilateral orders. The orders limited and closed businesses and required people to stay home, without approval from the peoples’ representatives. As with the NRC, the governor listed science as the basis for her orders, while providing few specifics about actual scientific evidence.
Unfortunately, state laws often contribute to claims of unilateral authority by the administration. Supporters argue the feeding ban and pandemic-era orders were legally authorized. But our laws shouldn’t undermine the Michigan Constitution, which outlines the separation of powers between the legislature, administration and courts. Neither the governor nor a bureaucratic commission should have broad discretion over the people. I work with my colleagues to clean up our laws to prevent executive overreach. We approved the Unlock Michigan citizens’ initiative — which couldn’t be vetoed — to repeal one unconstitutional law Gov. Whitmer used for her COVID-19 orders.
There is much to be done to rein in unilateral orders. I will continue standing up for the people of northern Michigan by opposing overreach — from bird feeding bans to forced business closures.