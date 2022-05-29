Recently, two votes occurred on legislation designed to relieve the baby formula shortage in the U.S.: one dealing with a root cause of the problem and a “throw money at it” pseudo-solution.
Headlines failed to distinguish between the bills. Vanity Fair claims “House Republicans Want Baby Formula-Seeking Parents to Keep Suffering.” The Washington Post stated “Nearly 200 Republicans Vote Against Bill to Ease Baby Formula Shortage.” House Republicans voted in favor of the bill that will help ease the baby formula shortage, and against the one that throws money at it. The latter (HR Bill 7790) provides $28 million for the FDA’s budget. But the FDA’s specialty is in blocking supply. Bureaucratic processes at the agency cause the crisis.
Abbott Laboratories makes Similac, 20-30% of the U.S. market for baby formula. After closing its plant in Sturgis last February due to suspected contamination, Abbott Laboratories submitted its plan for corrective action on April 8, amid the baby formula shortage. The FDA should’ve made reopening that plant a priority, but it took more than a month to review the plan before reaching consensus with the company, which was filed May 16.
After inspections and approvals, it would take two weeks to start production, and another six to eight weeks for product to hit the shelves. The $28 million from Congress is for the FDA to hire and train more people to speed up regulatory review. When new inspectors are in place, the Abbott plant will already be operational.
Increasing the FDA budget, supporters say, means it can inspect and approve more imported baby formula. Imports are less than 2% of the U.S. market. Trade policies limit access to safe, nourishing baby formula from abroad. Protectionist tariffs, quotas and regulatory policies are unconscionable considering they harm American consumers. Baby formulas that are popular in Europe are seized at the U.S. border like contraband because they didn’t satisfy the FDA’s labeling requirements. The FDA announced it would allow more foreign baby formula into the U.S. on a case-by-case basis, but only after ensuring they’re safe and nutritious. They prioritize caution over speed. Even with the $28 million for new inspectors and facilities, their reforms are too slow and too narrow. We need a reciprocity agreement with our trading partners whose regulatory standards are compatible with ours. Protectionist policies must be dismantled.
The Access to Baby Formula Act (HR 7791) passed with bipartisan support, giving families eligible for supplemental nutrition programs (like WIC) more choices on baby food, and this should result in more competition. The WIC program contracts with a manufacturer to provide exclusive rights to sell their formula.
The manufacturer grants a rebate off the wholesale price. Since WIC purchases account for more than 50% of baby formula sales in the U.S., this gives the lion’s share of the market to the favored company. Regional markets tend to be dominated by one brand. The new law enables WIC customers to substitute brands when one is unavailable. This should result in a supply of baby formula in these markets. We don’t know the impact of these changes on future WIC contracts.
About the author: Dale Matcheck is an economics professor and chair of the economics department at Northwood University in Midland, Michigan.
