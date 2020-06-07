About the author: Claudia Bruce moved to Traverse City in 2009 to help her sister care for their mother, who showed signs of dementia. Her mother is 99 and has lived in four long-term care facilities in Traverse City. Bruce has attended or watched the Department of Health and Human Services's monthly board meetings at Grand Traverse Pavilions for more than a year. Bruce worked as a research scholar in various areas of cultural history since beginning a master's degree in 2012 at New York University, receiving the Gallatin School's academic excellence award upon completion in 2014.

About the forum: The forum is a periodic column of opinion written by Record-Eagle readers in their areas of expertise. Submissions of 500 words or less may be made by emailing letters@record-eagle.com. Please include biographical information and a photo.