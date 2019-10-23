About the author: Meghanlata Gupta, of Ann Arbor, is a member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. A junior at Yale University, she is the founder and current editor-in-chief of Indigenizing the News, a curated news source dedicated to Native American voices and contemporary issues.

This guest commentary first appeared in Bridge Magazine, an online publication of the nonpartisan, nonprofit Center for Michigan.