Oral health issues like cavities, inflamed gums and plaque buildup can follow children into adulthood if they don’t develop strong habits early. About 15% of those younger than 23 experience untreated tooth decay in their primary (baby) teeth, according to a 2021 report by the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research.
The prevalence of cavities — also called caries and tooth decay — in ages 6-11 is about 18%. Nearly 57% of teenagers aged 12-19 have cavities. That’s almost three in every five teens.
Dangers of cavities and gum disease
Foods and drinks marketed toward children with their favorite characters on the packaging often aren’t healthy choices. Sugary juices and gummy snacks are terrible for their oral health. Parents and caregivers must choose to do what’s best for their child.
Children with cavities may suffer from difficulty eating, poor nutrition, delayed physical development, deteriorating educational performance, impaired speech and poor self-esteem and socialization.
If untreated, cavities can lead to inflammation and the spread of infection to bone and soft tissue. Here are risk factors for cavities, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):
- Family members have cavities
- Consuming many sugary foods and drinks like pop, especially between meals
- Special health care needs
- Wearing braces or orthodontics or oral appliances
Gum disease — also known as periodontal disease — is mainly caused by buildup of plaque on teeth. Gum disease can range from mild to severe. Most children with gum disease suffer from the mildest form: gingivitis. Since gum disease generally isn’t painful, children may not know they have it.
Common symptoms of gum disease:
- Bleeding while brushing or flossing
- Red, swollen, sore or receding gums
- Loose or separating teeth with greater than normal spacing
- Persistent bad breath
- Pus between teeth and gums
- Changes in how teeth fit together upon biting down
Gum disease is linked to other systemic disease, including diabetes, heart disease, stroke, respiratory disease and dementia.
Healthy dental habits
Parents and caregivers should begin teaching oral hygiene early. Wipe babies’ gums with a soft, clean cloth in the morning and after their first feeding. Right before bed, wipe away bacteria and sugars. When teeth start to come in, brush them twice a day with a soft, small-bristled toothbrush and water. Once the teeth fully emerge, use a tiny smear of fluoride toothpaste when brushing.
Children ages 3-6 years old use a pea-sized dollop of fluoride toothpaste when brushing twice a day. Parents and caregivers need to help with brushing, as young children cannot completely clean all their teeth. Make sure children spit out extra toothpaste. Drinking tap water can help children keep their teeth clean, as it likely contains fluoride.
Fluoridated water, toothpastes and varnish may reduce the development of cavities. Children’s dentists can apply dental sealants when appropriate. Sealants typically protect against 80% of cavities for two years and against 50% of cavities for up to four years.
Other ways to practice good oral hygiene:
- Daily flossing
- Eating a healthy diet and limiting snacks between meals
- Avoiding sugary drinks like pop and juice
- Replacing toothbrushes every three to four months, or sooner if bristles are frayed
- Regular dental checkups and cleanings
About the author: Lisa L. Knowles is an associate dental consultant and dental director for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.
