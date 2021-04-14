As an infectious diseases physician for 22 years and having run a molecular virology research lab for a dozen of those, I implore our citizens and elected officials to focus on logic and science during this pandemic. The COVID-19 vaccines being offered to you are incredibly safe and effective. Unfortunately, the longer it takes us to get everybody vaccinated, the more time there is for new variants to emerge and more illness and death to ensue. After hundreds of millions of vaccinations, the statistics shows us there is no association with fertility or pregnancy problems and serious adverse events are vanishingly rare.
Some people find the rapidity of vaccine development troubling. That speedy coordinated effort is not something to incur suspicion, but rather a testament to how proper funding and political will can make the hard work of scientists come to life. Publicly funded transparent research into RNA/DNA and adenoviral vaccines has been going on for decades at major universities. It all finally came to fruition in this pandemic when the private sector got governmental reassurances that they would not be assuming financial risk by putting on clinical trials and bringing these vaccines to market. It is time to take advantage of the results. Do you want to protect yourself and your loved ones? Of course you do. Do you want our economy to get back on track? Of course you do. Then no more fact-free excuses please. It is vanishingly unlikely that we will quickly develop an anti-viral medication that will promptly reverse established COVID-19 infection and prevent ongoing transmission. Our most powerful tools remain those of prevention: effective vaccines, masking and social distancing.
Lately I feel those crowing loudest about personal responsibility are displaying the least. Statements that nothing more will help are irresponsible and untrue. Threats of violence are desperate cover for having no rational argument and are an embarrassment that shame our community. Folks with years of training in medicine, science, epidemiology, statistics, vaccinology are all doing their best to guide you and our elected representatives. Often it feels futile, but it is our ethical responsibility to keep trying. As part of a greater society, I ask you to also consider your ethical responsibilities, and work together with patience and grace to get us through this pandemic.
We all teach our children to be kind and thoughtful of others; to treat others fairly and with respect. But more than our words, children emulate our behavior. I have two young sons so have been paying close attention to school-related pandemic issues. Despite all that has been asked of our youth, they have adapted with amazing flexibility and continue to learn whether in or out of school. As adults we need to display that same flexibility, cohesion and purpose.
Surely when they look back years from now, we will not want them to remember short-sighted acts of self-interest, but rather how we strived to protect them and our other vulnerable citizens.
About the author: Mark Cannon graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and then studied clinical infectious diseases at Cornell University. He received his Ph.D. in viral pathogenesis from University College London. He lives and works in Traverse City.