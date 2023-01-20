Gestational diabetes is increasing among women of all racial and ethnic subgroups in the U.S. It affects between 2 percent and 10 percent of pregnancies.
Left untreated, gestational diabetes can sometimes lead to Type 2 diabetes, and complications including chronic kidney disease. Gestational diabetes often carries no symptoms. But, for most pregnant women, it can be managed under a health provider's care.
Understanding gestational diabetes
During pregnancy, a woman’s metabolism changes temporarily. Cells become more resistant to insulin, causing the sugar, or glucose, in their blood to rise. Extra sugar helps provide nutrients to the baby. If a pregnant woman’s cells become too resistant to insulin, they stop absorbing glucose and their blood sugar spikes. Once a certain blood sugar level is reached, it's considered gestational diabetes.
Risks
Some women develop gestational diabetes and others avoid it. Risk factors include being overweight, not physically active, having prediabetes, previously having gestational diabetes, having polycystic ovary syndrome, having an immediate relative with diabetes and previously delivering a baby weighing more than 9 pounds. Women without these risk factors also can develop gestational diabetes.
Testing
One routine appointment, typically between weeks 24-28 of pregnancy, includes a screening for gestational diabetes. Women at a higher risk may be screened earlier in pregnancy. They are given a syrupy solution to drink, they wait an hour and then have their blood drawn. Blood sugar levels are measured. If the blood sugar level is higher than a certain threshold, another glucose screening test is ordered to determine if gestational diabetes is present.
Pregnancy complications
Left untreated, gestational diabetes can affect the health of mother and baby: The baby may grow larger, increasing likelihood of a pre-term birth or need for a C-section. There is an increased risk of stillbirth. The baby has an increased risk of low blood sugar after birth, which could cause seizures.
Pregnant women with gestational diabetes also are at an increased risk for high blood pressure and preeclampsia during pregnancy.
For most women, gestational diabetes goes away after delivery. However, women with a history of gestational diabetes are 10 times more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes later in life.
Women should get tested for diabetes six to 12 weeks after delivery, and then every one to three years.
Management
After diagnosis, a provider will likely recommend a diet and safe exercise. Pregnant women also may regularly check their blood sugar and may need to take insulin.
Women should start healthy habits before getting pregnant. While there is no one way to prevent gestational diabetes, starting from a healthy place can help.
Health tips:
Exercise: Talk with a health provider about safe activities during pregnancy. Low-impact, moderate activity like walking and yoga are great as well as finding ways to move during the day.
Balanced diet: Incorporate a variety of food. High-fiber fruits, vegetables and whole grains — as well as healthy fats and proteins — help the body during pregnancy changes.
Discuss weight gain: Gaining weight during pregnancy is healthy and normal. Talk with a health provider about how much weight gain is appropriate.
Doctor’s visits: Don't skip wellness visits during pregnancy. Sometimes issues with blood sugar and blood pressure can arise without noticeable symptoms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.